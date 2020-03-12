MenuSearch

Join us now

The Big Theme 

Absolute return funds: useful in a sell-off?

Absolute return funds: useful in a sell-off?

By Mary McDougall

Recent market trauma makes the notion of an ‘absolute return’ fund an attractive prospect. They often promise you lower risk than equity funds with better returns than the likes of cash and a low correlation to broader markets – especially when they fall. Global equity markets have been gripped by volatility so far this year, making the search for effective diversifiers more urgent.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. Look beyond the headlines for growth in Europe

  2. How active managers get an edge

  3. Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

Most read today

  1. Directors Deals 

    IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

  2. Mr Bearbull 

    Just sit quietly

  3. Comment 

    Hold your nerve amid the carnage

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares slump, WH Smith, Cineworld suffer

  5. Stock Screens 

    8 battered Cornerstone Growth bargains

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

Look beyond the headlines for growth in Europe

Europe's economic growth is uninspiring, but some great companies are listed there

Look beyond the headlines for growth in Europe

The Big Theme 

How active managers get an edge

How active managers get an edge

The Big Theme 

Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

The Big Theme 

When funds hold too much cash

When funds hold too much cash

The Big Theme 

The right routes to gold and property

The right routes to gold and property

More from Funds & ETFs

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: Coronavirus diversifiers and what the Budget means for your pension

The latest news from a turbulent week

Personal Finance Show: Coronavirus diversifiers and what the Budget means for your pension

Funds News 

Fund sales boom, but corona-panic could dent further flows

Fund sales boom, but corona-panic could dent further flows

Funds News 

Woodford: second Equity Income payout on its way

Woodford: second Equity Income payout on its way

Fund Tips 

Diversify and mitigate downside with Troy Trojan

Diversify and mitigate downside with Troy Trojan
BUY

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: How to manage money through volatility and European opportunities

Personal Finance Show: How to manage money through volatility and European opportunities

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now