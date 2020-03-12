Personal Finance Show: Coronavirus diversifiers and what the Budget means for your pension

With markets tumbling and economies on lockdown, much of this week's Budget was focused on tackling the worst effects of the coronavirus. But with some eye-grabbing initiatives in the pensions and Isa space, deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter and Shore Financial Planning director Ben Yearsley discuss some of the implications the Budget could have on your finances.

Meanwhile investment writer Mary McDougall delves into a controversial sector – absolute return funds – and asks how effective they are in volatile markets.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on Acast, Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.