Monitor your ESG funds to benefit from market style shifts

Markets have been tanking: as of 13 March the MSCI World index had lost nearly 15 per cent in the year to date in sterling terms. The FTSE All-Share index, which has been exposed to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown and a gruelling price war in the oil industry, lost nearly 30 per cent over the same period. And very few asset classes have been spared in the sell-off.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe