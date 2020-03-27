How to enter turbulent markets, good ways to mitigate market falls and where to find more reliable dividends

Investing amid turbulent markets and uncertainty over your future financial prospects might seem like the last thing that you should do. But markets look cheap and if you hold back you might miss out on future gains. Personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how you should go about putting your money into markets and the downsides of these approaches, and highlights some good funds to invest in if you are prepared to brave the storm.

Other stories in this issue

In today’s podcast deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains why funds which take an environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment approach have recently fared better. He and Steve Kenny, commercial director at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, also consider whether ESG funds can continue to do well and explain why you need to carefully examine them before you invest. And Steve and Mary McDougall set out some sensible investment strategies for turbulent markets.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on Acast, Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.

Many investment trusts have a strong record of raising their dividends year after year but these are mostly equity funds. We explain why this is the case and there is a serious risk that they may not be able to continue doing this, as well as the merits and risks of income trusts invested in assets other than equities.

This week’s tip profiles a fund which could help income investors soften the blow of looming dividend cuts in the UK. It draws on a wide pool of potential income and is run by a manager with a very strong track record of both generating an attractive income and making good total returns.

Markets have experienced some severe falls this month but one area has been less affected is funds which invest via an environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains why ESG funds have generally had a ‘better sell-off, and looks at some of the sectors and stocks they are invested in. He also explains why the relative out performance might not continue as market conditions change, and why you cannot assume a fund will have this return profile just because it takes an ESG approach.

Alison Porter, co-manager of Janus Henderson Global Technology Fund (GB0007716078), profiles a company that is doing well amid the current crisis and should continue to beyond it.

This week’s Portfolio Clinic features a couple who hope to retire in 18 years, have an annual income of £50,000 a year and buy a boat. Our experts explain how much they are likely to need to invest to meet their goals and how they can meet their target sum.

If you would like to take part in the Portfolio Clinic or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.