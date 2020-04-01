Investment trusts to weather the dividend drought

The coronavirus pandemic has been disastrous for income investors. Falling asset prices make it a dangerous time to take money from your portfolio and interest rate cuts have restricted yields available. Even more worryingly, the economic uncertainty induced by the current lockdown could result in greater problems for an area many rely on for income.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe