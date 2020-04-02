M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

The market reaction to the coronavirus outbreak hasn't just caused equity markets to plummet. Fixed-income securities have also been hit, with many corporate bonds suffering sharp price drops as investors flee to safer assets. But Jim Leaviss, chief investment officer of public fixed income at M&G Investments, and manager of M&G Global Macro Bond (GB00B78PH601), dramatically reduced this fund's credit risk at the start of the year. So over the three months to 31 March, far from falling, this fund rose 7 per cent.

