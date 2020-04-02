Nick Clay quits BNY Mellon as several managers move on

Nick Clay, manager of BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GB00B8BQG486), which has £5.2bn assets under management, is to join asset manager RWC Partners with three other colleagues. His departure date has not yet been confirmed, but Newton, the BNY Mellon subsidiary that runs BNY Mellon Global Income, has appointed Ilga Haubelt as head of equity income and she will assume management of the global income funds. Ms Haubelt was previously head of equity opportunities at Newton.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe