Personal finance show: beating the dividend drought, and Banyard on smaller companies and Buffettology

By IC Podcasts

In this week’s show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains why despite increasing numbers of UK companies slashing their dividends, investment trusts should be able to continue delivering a reliable income.

Rosemary Banyard, manager of VT Downing Unique Opportunities Fund (GB00BHNC2614), says where she is finding UK smaller companies and mid-caps opportunities, and profiles two companies which are doing well now and should continue to deliver strong returns.

