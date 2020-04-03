Investment trusts for dividend droughts, Barnett unquoteds hit, strong growth from high demand and 7% gain in falling markets

UK dividends are on the chopping block but investment trusts have a structural feature which enables them to mitigate droughts and still deliver income. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains how investment trusts can continue to deliver income and highlights the ones best placed to do this. He also explains why an investment trust’s income stream is far from guaranteed and the key attributes you need to check to ensure that a trust can keep paying.

In this week’s show Dave Baxter explains why despite increasing numbers of UK companies slashing their dividends, investment trusts should be able to continue delivering a reliable income. And Rosemary Banyard, manager of VT Downing Unique Opportunities Fund (GB00BHNC2614), says where she is finding UK smaller companies and mid-caps opportunities, and profiles two companies which are doing well now and should continue to deliver strong returns.

Unquoted holdings held by Neil Woodford protege Mark Barnett have been marked down by a whopping 60 per cent. Dave Baxter looks at which funds are affected, why this has been done and how the funds have been performing.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to retire by age 65 on an income of £20,000 per year without having invested in fossil fuels. Our experts explain how she can build up the sort of amounts she needs to do this and highlight some ethical investments that could help her meet her goals.

If you would like to take part or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.

This week’s tip profiles an investment trust which invests in an industry sector that might experience an increase in demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The trust is run by a highly experienced manager with a strong performance record, who has recently repositioned it to take advantage of opportunities and avoid areas that could experience a severe downturn.

Markets tanked over the first quarter of this year but M&G Global Macro Bond (GB00B78PH601) bucked the trend with a 7 per cent rise over the first quarter. The fund’s manager, Jim Leaviss, tells personal finance writer Mary McDougall how he did this and where he is finding better yields at lower prices. He also explains why an economic recovery might have a detrimental effect on returns.

The UK may be under lock down but it hasn't stopped a number of high profile managers making a move. Dave Baxter finds out which funds have been hit by a manager departure, who is taking over from them and why there have recently been so many moves.