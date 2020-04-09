Investment trust and fund bargains, Barnett's second sacking, better income environment and exercising your shareholder rights

We are in a grim situation but one small positive for investors is that markets are well off their 2020 highs meaning that now could be a good time to invest. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter highlights the asset classes, investment trusts and funds which could present a bargain, and the ones you should avoid going into. He also weighs up the merits of some highly speculative assets that could eventually recover, and suggests some funds with which to take a punt on them. For more on bargain trusts and funds also see today’s podcast.

Other stories in this issue

In today's podcast Dave Baxter explains why Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust has sacked its manager, Mark Barnett, and what it is doing about replacing him. And personal finance writer Mary McDougall looks at how companies are still managing to hold annual general meetings (AGMs) - despite social distancing rules - and explains how you can take part in AGMs.

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust (PLI) is firing its manager, Neil Woodford successor Mark Barnett. Dave Baxter looks at why the trust’s board decided to do this, what it is doing about appointing a successor and what the situation is with the other funds Mr Barnett runs.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to supplement her pensions income with her investments and put some cash to work. Our experts explain why she may be taking on more risk than she realises and explain how to broaden her investment mix to better meet her requirements.

If you would like to take part in the Portfolio Clinic or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.

This week’s tip profiles an investment trust which invests in an area that has been a good place to get income and might continue to be. This region also has good growth prospects, and the trust is run by a manager who has a good record of delivering a rising income through various market environments.

If you invest in a listed security such as an investment trust you are entitled to attend an annual general meeting (AGM), but many companies have put these on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, some companies have found a way to enable these to go ahead, so personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how they will do it and what you need to do if you want to attend an AGM.

The Pensions Regulator is allowing pension trustees to put transfers out of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes on hold as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Mary McDougall looks at what the implications of this are and whether it even is a good idea to transfer out of a DB pension.