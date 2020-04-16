MenuSearch

Lindsell Train writedown hits investment trust

By Dave Baxter

Asset manager Lindsell Train Limited has had its valuation written down resulting in Lindsell Train Investment Trust's (LTI) net asset value (NAV) falling 6.9 per cent in March. Lindsell Train Limited is the investment trust's largest holding, accounting for 46.8 per cent of its assets at the end of March. Lindsell Train Limited's assets under management fell from £22.5bn in July 2019 to £18.2bn at the end of March this year.

