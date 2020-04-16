Lindsell Train writedown hits investment trust

Asset manager Lindsell Train Limited has had its valuation written down resulting in Lindsell Train Investment Trust's (LTI) net asset value (NAV) falling 6.9 per cent in March. Lindsell Train Limited is the investment trust's largest holding, accounting for 46.8 per cent of its assets at the end of March. Lindsell Train Limited's assets under management fell from £22.5bn in July 2019 to £18.2bn at the end of March this year.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe