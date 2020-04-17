Investment trusts for alternative income, Lindsell Train and Scottish Mortgage write downs, double-digit rise in falling markets, and companies with above average returns

UK listed companies are slashing their dividends but a number of other assets also offer an attractive income. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter looks at which alternative assets offer an attractive income, how reliable this is and which investment trusts look like good ways to access it. He also highlights some of the high risks and costs of accessing an alternative income.

See today’s podcast for more on income from alternative assets.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust's (LTI) net asset value (NAV) fell by 6.9 per cent in March because of a write down in the value of an unquoted holding. Dave Baxter finds out what this holding is, how much of the trust’s assets it accounts for and why it was decided to write down its value.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) has also marked down the value of some its unquoted investments. Dave Baxter looks at why the trust has done this and what affect this has had on its performance.

In today’s podcast Dave Baxter highlights some alternative assets which offer an attractive income and suggests some investment trusts with which to access them. Personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how to work out your risk appetite and why this might have changed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This week’s tip profiles a fund which focuses on particular type of defensive asset and has risen rather than fallen over the first quarter – with a double digit return. The fund is run by a very experienced manager with a flexible investment strategy, so even as conditions change it should be able to react accordingly.

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns in many countries around the world might not seem like an obvious time to launch a new venture. But this hasn’t stopped veteran UK smaller companies manager Rosemary Banyard launching Downing Unique Opportunities Fund (GB00BHNC2614). She explains why now is a good time to start investing, how she selects companies that can achieve above average returns and which UK companies look like they can deliver them.

This week’s Portfolio Clinic features an investor who wants to grow his investments so he can retire early. Our experts set out some strategies and suggest some funds that could help him do this.

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have had an extreme effect on markets, so now more than ever it is very important to be comfortable with the amount of investment risk you take. Mary McDougall explains how to assess your risk appetite and set an appropriate asset allocation for it, and what new things you will now have to consider as a result of the coronavirus crisis.