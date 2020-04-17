Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

In this week's show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter highlights some alternative assets which offer an attractive income and suggests some investment trusts with which to access them.

Personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how to work out your risk appetite and why this might have changed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

And Dave looks at why Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) has written down the value of some of its assets and how this has affected its performance.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on Acast, Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.