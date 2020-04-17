MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

By IC Podcasts

In this week's show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter highlights some alternative assets which offer an attractive income and suggests some investment trusts with which to access them.

Personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how to work out your risk appetite and why this might have changed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

And Dave looks at why Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) has written down the value of some of its assets and how this has affected its performance.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

Buybacks vs. dividends, contrarian recovery investments & more

Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

Podcasts 

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: beating the dividend drought, and Banyard on smaller companies and Buffettology

Personal finance show: beating the dividend drought, and Banyard on smaller companies and Buffettology

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: Good ways to mitigate market falls and how to enter turbulent markets

Personal Finance Show: Good ways to mitigate market falls and how to enter turbulent markets

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets Show: CORONAGEDDON

Companies & Markets Show: CORONAGEDDON

More from Funds & ETFs

The Interview 

A great time to start investing

Rosemary Banyard tells Leonora Walters where she finds the best opportunities

A great time to start investing

Fund Tips 

Protect your portfolio with Allianz Strategic Bond

Protect your portfolio with Allianz Strategic Bond
BUY

Funds News 

Lindsell Train writedown hits investment trust

Lindsell Train writedown hits investment trust

The Big Theme 

Alternative investment trusts for the dividend drought

Alternative investment trusts for the dividend drought

Portfolio Clinic 

Should I sell Scottish Mortgage and beef up ESG?

Should I sell Scottish Mortgage and beef up ESG?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now