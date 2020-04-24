MenuSearch

Funds for protection, resilient investment trusts, early retirement and saving money in falling markets

By Leonora Walters

Much attention has been given to equity markets which have fallen but a number of other assets have held up better. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter looks at which these are and highlights some funds with which to access them. He also explains why funds with exposure to an asset you would expect to be defensive have not done so well.

In today’s podcast Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies, updates on how investment trusts have been performing amid the recent market plunges and explains why they could still pay a good income. Dave Baxter looks at which assets have held up amid the market melt down and highlights some funds with which to access them.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

This week’s tip profiles a fund which invests in an area that could experience increased demand in the short term and is very likely to experience growth in the long term. The fund is run by a highly experienced team with a good record of finding growth companies and limiting downside in what can be a high risk sector.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to retire early, and help his children to pay for university and get onto the property ladder. Our experts explain why he should hold investments in tax efficient wrappers other than pensions and diversify his concentrated exposure to financial stocks.

If you would like to take part in the portfolio clinic or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) has marked down the value of some its unquoted investments. Dave Baxter looks at why the trust has done this and what effect this has had on its performance.

Falling markets are typically associated with losing money but you could take advantage of them to reduce inheritance tax bills. Personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how market falls can be used to offset tax bills and sets out some other ways to pass on assets tax efficiently.

Concerns about misleading valuations prompt a review at SMT, but some holdings have outperformed

M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

Monitor your ESG funds to benefit from market style shifts

Henderson Smallers' Hermon expects rise in UK takeovers

Woodford investors learn scale of their losses

