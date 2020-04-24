Resilient investment trusts for market madness and safe havens

In this week's show Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies, updates on how investment trusts have been performing amid the recent market plunges and explains why they could still pay a good income.

Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter looks at which assets have held up amid the market melt down and highlights some funds with which to access them.

