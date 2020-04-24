MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Resilient investment trusts for market madness and safe havens

By IC Podcasts

In this week's show Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies, updates on how investment trusts have been performing amid the recent market plunges and explains why they could still pay a good income.

Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter looks at which assets have held up amid the market melt down and highlights some funds with which to access them.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Oil mayhem

The IC team get to grips with a crazy week on the oil markets, while Phil Oakley reveals a safe haven share for turbulent times

The Investment Hour: Oil mayhem

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

Podcasts 

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

More from Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

Funds for protection, resilient investment trusts, early retirement and saving money in falling markets

A round up of this week’s fund stories

Fund Tips 

Look to long-term growth with Polar Capital Healthcare Opportunities

Look to long-term growth with Polar Capital Healthcare Opportunities
BUY

The Big Theme 

The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

Commodities 

Understanding the oil market

Understanding the oil market

Commodities 

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now