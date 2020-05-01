MenuSearch

Funds for withstanding oil volatility, biotech beneficiaries, growth beyond coronavirus and ways to boost retirement income

By Leonora Walters

Oil price volatility over the past few weeks has not surprisingly had a marked effect on oil shares and funds. But it is also having an effect on other types of funds which you might not have expected to be impacted. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains which types of funds will bear the brunt of oil price volatilityand which ones look better placed to ride it out. He also suggests some funds which invest in potential problem areas but hold investments that should do better.

In today’s podcast Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services, looks at what effects oil price volatility is having on different types of funds and sets out some suggestions on where to get a more reliable income. Personal finance writer Mary McDougall highlights the mistakes you should not make in turbulent markets, and she and Darius suggest some ways to stop yourself making them.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

Hopes are riding high for coronavirus vaccines but the managers of International Biotechnology Trust (IBT) are not rushing to invest in such companies. They tell Mary McDougall why they are cautious on vaccine developers, and where they are finding companies that should benefit from ageing populations and scientific advancements. They also profile some biotechnology companies that have been making strong returns.

This week’s tip profiles an investment trust which has exposure to an area that looks like it is over the worst of the coronavirus outbreak and could deliver strong growth over the long-term. The trust is also run by a manager who already has a good record of delivering strong returns.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to meet a shortfall in his family’s income and preserve wealth. Our experts explain why his investments do not match his risk appetite and goals, and suggest some types of investments that would be better options.

If you would like to take part in the portfolio clinic or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.

As an investor you are probably very focused on doing the right things to boost the value of your assets, but it is also very important to avoid doing the wrong things – especially during times of market stress. So Mary McDougall sets out some of the key mistakes to avoid making in choppy markets and some tips on how to prevent yourself from making them.

