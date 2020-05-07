MenuSearch

Join us now

Funds & ETFs 

Attractive income from bonds, video game champion, insulation gains and profiting from market leaders

By Leonora Walters

Generating income from investments is getting harder following a slew of dividend cuts. So it could be worth looking to bonds, which had been a popular source of income before they fell out of favour in recent years. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains why bonds once again look like a good source of income but still face a number of risks. He also highlights some funds which look like a good way to get the best out of bonds while mitigating their less desirable attributes.

Also listen to today’s podcast for more on bond funds with an attractive yield.

Other stories in this issue

In today’s podcast Stuart Widdowson, manager of Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT), explains how taking a private equity approach when investing in smaller companies has helped iron out the volatility associated with this area. He also considers to what extent you can use data such as a company's financial metrics and past profitability to assess its investment potential in the current market and economic environment. And Dave Baxter highlights some funds which look like a good way to get the best out of bonds.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

Harry Nimmo, manager of funds including Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (SLS), explains how he gets exposure to the UK video game industry in a lower risk way. The company he invests in has delivered consistent earnings upgrades, focuses on lower budget games and has a strong pipeline of development opportunities.

Steve Freedman, senior product specialist at Pictet Asset Management, profiles a company which could benefit from urbanisation and increasing demand for insulation. This London-listed international company is also helped by its asset-light business model, profitability, and organic and inorganic growth strategies.

This week’s tip profiles an equity fund which has consistently performed well in different market conditions including over the first four months of this year. The fund focuses on an international mix of established market leaders, companies that look set to grow rapidly and some more defensive names.

This week’s Portfolio Clinic features a couple who want to retire to France and supplement their pensions income with their investments. Our experts suggest increasing their allocation to overseas equities and, when they retire, disposing of some of their buy-to-let properties .

If you would like to take part in the Portfolio Clinic or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.

More than 9m workers are expected to be furloughed in the UK this year and this could have serious implications for their pensions. Personal finance writer Mary McDougall looks at how different types of pension schemes could be affected, as well as what self employed workers on the Job Retention Scheme should do.

More on Funds & ETFs

  1. International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

  2. Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

  3. M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

Most read today

  1. Tips of the Week 

    Prudential should prove resilient

  2. Tips of the Week 

    AstraZeneca reaches astral heights

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

    Alpha

  4. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks shrug off BoE, SuperDry, Rolls Royce, AA & more

More on Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

InBT's managers favour companies that are benefiting from ageing populations and scientific advancements

International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

Funds & ETFs 

Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

Funds & ETFs 

M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

Funds & ETFs 

Monitor your ESG funds to benefit from market style shifts

Monitor your ESG funds to benefit from market style shifts

Funds & ETFs 

Henderson Smallers' Hermon expects rise in UK takeovers

Henderson Smallers' Hermon expects rise in UK takeovers

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now