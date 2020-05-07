Bond funds for income and how to select strong smaller companies

In this week’s show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains how to get a good income by selectively investing in bonds.

Stuart Widdowson, manager of Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT), explains how taking a private equity approach when investing in smaller companies has helped iron out the volatility associated with this area. He also considers to what extent you can use data such as a company's financial metrics and past profitability to assess its investment potential in the current market and economic environment.

