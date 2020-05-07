MenuSearch

Bond funds for income and how to select strong smaller companies

By IC Podcasts

In this week’s show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains how to get a good income by selectively investing in bonds.

Stuart Widdowson, manager of Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT), explains how taking a private equity approach when investing in smaller companies has helped iron out the volatility associated with this area. He also considers to what extent you can use data such as a company's financial metrics and past profitability to assess its investment potential in the current market and economic environment.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

Target resilient companies with Rathbone Global Opportunities

Should you use bonds for income?

Shares I love: Team17

