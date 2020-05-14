Taking on difficult markets with quality, value and opportunities for engagement

In turbulent markets, like at present, some areas such as smaller companies are hit particularly hard. Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT) invests in smaller companies and is highly concentrated – it only had 19 holdings at the end of March and the 10 largest accounted for over 70 per cent of its assets. This should be a recipe for volatility, but it has fallen less than UK smaller companies indices over the past year and – surprisingly – the FTSE All-Share index, which includes larger and more stable companies.

