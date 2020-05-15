MenuSearch

Beating US indices and opportunities in the new investment landscape

By IC Podcasts

In this week’s show Cormac Weldon, manager of Artemis US Select Fund (GB00BMMV5105), explains how he outperforms the notoriously difficult to beat S&P 500 index and highlights some US companies that could benefit from the changing investment landscape. 

Personal finance writer Mary McDougall looks at what Stephen Yiu, lead manager of LF Blue Whale Growth Fund (GB00BD6PG563), was investing in while others were cautious and why he places such great importance on valuations.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

