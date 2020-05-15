Beating US indices and opportunities in the new investment landscape

In this week’s show Cormac Weldon, manager of Artemis US Select Fund (GB00BMMV5105), explains how he outperforms the notoriously difficult to beat S&P 500 index and highlights some US companies that could benefit from the changing investment landscape.

Personal finance writer Mary McDougall looks at what Stephen Yiu, lead manager of LF Blue Whale Growth Fund (GB00BD6PG563), was investing in while others were cautious and why he places such great importance on valuations.

