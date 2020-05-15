Market beating quality and value, backing the right big tech, success in the US and Hargreaves overhaul

In turbulent markets smaller companies can be hit hard. But despite being concentrated in a small number of such holdings, Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT) has recently fallen less than both smaller companies indices and the FTSE All-Share index of larger and more stable companies. The trust’s manager, Stuart Widdowson, explains how he managed to do this, and how he selects good value quality companies. He also profiles a company that he added during recent market turbulence which he thinks has substantial scope for a re-rating.

In today’s podcast Cormac Weldon, manager of Artemis US Select (GB00BMMV5105), explains how he outperforms the notoriously difficult to beat S&P 500 index and highlights some US companies that could benefit from the changing investment landscape.

As the coronavirus outbreak began to spread across the world earlier this year, many investors adopted a cautious approach. But Stephen Yiu, lead manager of LF Blue Whale Growth Fund (GB00BD6PG563), has been doing quite the opposite. He tells personal finance writer Mary McDougall what he has been adding to the fund, why he places such great importance on equity valuations and highlights some seemingly successful stocks he is avoiding.

This week’s tip profiles a fund which produces steady returns in uncertain times, helping it to stay ahead of an index that is hard to beat. So the fund could be a good way to get diversified exposure to a major market and economy that investors cannot afford to ignore.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to supplement his pensions income to fund holidays and younger family members' pensions. Our experts explain why he should look beyond equity income and diversify his heavy UK exposure.

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown is over hauling its favourite funds list, the Wealth 50, after coming under scrutiny for including Neil Woodford’s former fund in it. Mary McDougall looks at what this will be replaced with and whether you should trust best buy fund lists.

If you change the platform or broker via which you invest, meanwhile, it may charge you an exit fee of hundreds of pounds. Mary McDougall looks at which platforms levy these and explains why it is important that you are clear on what your platform charges.