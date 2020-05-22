Income from equities amid dividend cuts and inflation protection

In this week’s show personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how you can get income from equities even when many companies are cutting their dividends.

Ed Smith, head of asset allocation research at Rathbones, considers whether a rise in inflation is likely and highlights some investments to protect against this.

He also explains why although the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to end globalisation there are some emerging trends that investors need to be aware of.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on Acast, Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.