Investment trust bargains, income from growth, US out performance and funds for retirement

Even though the worst of the market sell-off seems to be over some investment trust share prices still look much cheaper than normal. But before you pile in it is very important to determine whether the trust you are thinking of investing in is a bargain or value trap. Deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter highlights some investment trusts which could present a bargain and some danger areas. He also suggests some more defensive trusts to get exposure to high risk but high growth areas.

Other stories in this issue

In today’s podcast personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains how you can get income from equities even when many companies are cutting their dividends. Ed Smith, head of asset allocation research at Rathbones, considers whether a rise in inflation is likely and highlights some investments to protect against it. He also explains why although the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to end globalisation there are some emerging trends that investors should be aware of.

Many active funds fail to consistently beat the S&P 500 index but a rare exception is Artemis US Select (GB00BMMV5105). The fund’s manager Cormac Weldon explains how he beats the index and other US funds, and is positioned to take on coronavirus challenges. He also highlights some companies set to benefit from the changing economic environment.

This week’s tip profiles a fund with a consistent record of delivering positive returns which falls less than equity indices in turbulent periods. It is run by experienced managers who take a rigorous approach to risk management so could be useful in the current environment.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to double the value of his investments in the next five years to fund his retirement. Our experts explain why this is unlikely and unnecessary, and suggest some funds to help him generate a retirement income.

This year has been dire for equity income as companies have slashed dividends to conserve cash, but you don’t necessarily need high yielding investments to generate an income. Mary McDougall explains how to get an income from growth investments, what the benefits and risks of this approach are, and what sorts of funds you could invest in to get this.

