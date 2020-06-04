Good returns from future trends, how to avoid pensions tax traps and quality companies at depressed valuations

Funds which aim to combat climate change, preserve the environment or promote corporate responsibility have held up better than conventional ones over the past three months. Personal finance writer Mary McDougal explains why, as well as highlighting some difficulties and risks you need to be aware of before investing in these kinds of funds. She also sets out the experts’ pick of the sustainable funds that look well placed to continue out performing or delivering an attractive income.

Other stories in this issue

A recent court ruling has left investors who have made contributions to their self invested personal pensions (Sipp) facing hefty tax bills. Deputy editor Rosie Carr explains why and sets out the situations could trigger tax charges.

This week’s tip profiles an investment trust which invests in a region that looks like it is through the worst of the coronavirus and could offer opportunities to invest in quality companies at depressed valuations. The trust has also recently appointed new managers with a strong performance record so could be a good way to get some bargain growth.

Ben Edwards, co-manager of BlackRock Sterling Strategic Bond Fund (GB00BZ6DDM04), admits that bonds are not a great source of income. But he also argues that they are a more reliable source of income than equities, and says what areas of the bond market he thinks offer the best opportunities.

This week’s portfolio clinic features an investor who wants to make a return of 15 per cent a year so he can retire early. Our experts explain why he has virtually no chance of doing this, and set out some realistic ways in which he can meet his goals and give his portfolio some much needed diversification.

If you would like to take part in the Portfolio Clinic or get more information on this email portfolio.clinic@ft.com or leonora.walters@ft.com.