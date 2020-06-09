Biotech Growth is benefiting from looking beyond coronavirus

Healthcare stocks around the world have outperformed broader global markets as the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the critical need for healthcare products and services. So, perhaps not surprisingly, Biotech Growth Trust(BIOG) has done particularly well in recent months and made a net asset value total (NAV) return of 60 per cent over the year to 5 June 2020.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis