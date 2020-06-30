Pick the right fund to capture the next leg up for tech

Following the imposition of lockdowns in various countries across the world, people and businesses have increasingly moved online for work, entertainment and shopping. Although this was an existing trend it has been accelerated over the past few months and this has been reflected in the share prices of many tech-based companies. So this sector, which even prior to the coronavirus outbreak had high valuations, is arguably looking even more expensive. For example, the Investment Association (IA) Technology and Telecommunications sector increased 19 per cent year to 29 June, compared with a 0.6 per cent rise for MSCI World index.

