MenuSearch

Join us now

Funds & ETFs 

Identifying the key tech themes for growth

Identifying the key tech themes for growth

By Mary McDougall

The technology industry has been one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing areas of the global economy, and this has been accelerated this year as people have scrambled to shift their lives online in response to national lockdowns. The share prices of technology companies have responded accordingly, as have funds that invest in them such as Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT), which has seen its share price rise 34 per cent over the year to 29 July.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Funds & ETFs

  1. Murray International looking to beat dividend drought via diversity

  2. Seeking strong balance sheets to weather the crisis

  3. Law Debenture Corporation can look to growth to create an income

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Half Year Results 

    Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

  4. The Big Theme 

    Surviving the investment trust shake-up

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

More on Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

Murray International looking to beat dividend drought via diversity

Murray International’s manager, Bruce Stout, explains why he focuses on total return and balance sheet strength

Murray International looking to beat dividend drought via diversity

Funds & ETFs 

Seeking strong balance sheets to weather the crisis

Seeking strong balance sheets to weather the crisis

Funds & ETFs 

Law Debenture Corporation can look to growth to create an income

Law Debenture Corporation can look to growth to create an income

Funds & ETFs 

Boohoo, Wirecard, and the fund concentration game

Boohoo, Wirecard, and the fund concentration game

Funds & ETFs 

How to seek solid, stable and growing businesses

How to seek solid, stable and growing businesses

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now