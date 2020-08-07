MenuSearch

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

By IC Podcasts

Last week was big for US tech - with a fiery Congressional hearing and bumper quarterly earnings. “With the exception of Amazon, all of these companies are not expensive stocks now”, argues Walter Price, portfolio manager of Allianz Technology Trust. In this podcast, Mr Price tells us his views on growth, regulation, and China’s moves to replace the US as the dominant world superpower. 

You can read more about the outlook for some of the US tech companies in the links below. And click here to listen to our recent interview with Ben Rogoff, manager at Allianz's 'rival' fund, the Polar Capital Technology Trust. 

 

Is Apple drifting away from reality?

Apple (US:AAPL) reported record quarterly profits through to the end of June - impressive given that the company issued a revenue warning in mid-February. But the impact of coronavirus is still rippling through the global economy - how does Apple’s bumper performance fit into the wider macroeconomic picture?

Borrowed Growth: Is the big tech bubble about to burst?

Technology has been the saviour of 2020. It has provided connectivity, entertainment and understanding in the face of an unknown and rapidly evolving enemy. But a cloud now looms over the outlook: if three months of global lockdown is the pinnacle of demand for tech services, what comes next?

