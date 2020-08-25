MenuSearch

Join us now

The Big Theme 

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

By Dave Baxter

Natural as it might seem to break down your portfolio by geography and asset class, the best returns of the last decade can generally be attributed to specific themes and sectors. US equities may have led the pack, but much of this outperformance has stemmed from the tech majors and the various factors driving their ascendancy.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

  2. Investment trust property picks

  3. Surviving the investment trust shake-up

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting undervalued small-caps

  2. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  3. Half Year Results 

    Arrow Global flags "once-in-a-lifetime" moment

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Mining shares shine in momentum stakes

    Alpha

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

Understanding a mysterious asset class and how to access it

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

The Big Theme 

Investment trust property picks

Investment trust property picks

The Big Theme 

Surviving the investment trust shake-up

Surviving the investment trust shake-up

The Big Theme 

How to hold gold

How to hold gold

The Big Theme 

Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

More from Funds & ETFs

In depth 

The trouble with ETFs

Have low-cost passive funds added to financial instability?

The trouble with ETFs

The Interview 

Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

The Big Theme 

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

The Interview 

Ruffer Total Return fund prepares for trouble ahead

Ruffer Total Return fund prepares for trouble ahead

Funds & ETFs 

Shares I love: Tencent

Shares I love: Tencent

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now