MenuSearch

Join us now

The Interview 

ICG Enterprise Trust: seeking "defensive growth" in private equity

ICG Enterprise Trust: seeking "defensive growth" in private equity

By Dave Baxter

Private equity investment trusts have recently been overshadowed by a great unknown. As we noted in last week’s Big Theme, their shares have traded at huge discounts to net asset value (NAV) in recent months even as public markets have recovered strongly. This reflects an uncertainty that appears to be unnerving investors, who are awaiting valuation updates showing how the sector did in the second quarter of 2020.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Interview

  1. Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

  2. Ruffer Total Return fund prepares for trouble ahead

  3. Finding reliable income in the UK and beyond

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

More on The Interview

The Interview 

Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

Navigating bond markets in a rollercoaster year

Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

The Interview 

Ruffer Total Return fund prepares for trouble ahead

Ruffer Total Return fund prepares for trouble ahead

The Interview 

Finding reliable income in the UK and beyond

Finding reliable income in the UK and beyond

The Interview 

Looking to the US and Europe for quality returns

Looking to the US and Europe for quality returns

The Interview 

Seeking success by exploiting valuations

Seeking success by exploiting valuations

More from Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

Baillie Gifford Positive Change: buying into the future

This high conviction fund might have a knack for spotting long-term winners

Baillie Gifford Positive Change: buying into the future
BUY

The Big Theme 

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

In depth 

The trouble with ETFs

The trouble with ETFs

The Interview 

Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

Allianz Strategic Bond fund: staying flexible in volatile times

The Big Theme 

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now