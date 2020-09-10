Top 100 Funds 2020: Emerging markets

Perhaps the most important area for long-term growth investors is emerging markets, because populations and wealth in these parts of the world are growing as the countries, economies and markets develop. These markets are also less researched than developed markets, so should give active managers more opportunities to find good companies. But along with growth potential comes a lot of risk, as these areas are often less politically stable and have lower levels of corporate governance than developed economies. So funds focused on these areas are better suited to investors with long term investment horizons and high-risk appetites.

