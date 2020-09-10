Top 100 Funds 2020: Specialist equity funds

If you have a large portfolio and a higher risk appetite, you could consider adding a small allocation to some specialist equities funds focused on a particular area that could benefit from high growth. We have funds focused on infrastructure, environmental services, healthcare, technology, financials and commodity company equities. If you want exposure to physical assets have a look at the IC Top 50 ETFs for funds that hold metals such as gold (last published on 12 June 2020), or the alternative assets and property sections of the IC Top 100 Funds.

