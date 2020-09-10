Top 100 Funds 2020: UK Equity income

The UK has traditionally been the go-to area for equity income, with the home index offering one of the highest yields. However, the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak this year has resulted in a number of UK companies cutting, axing or suspending their dividends, including historically reliable payers such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) and BP (BP.).

However, there are still UK companies generating and growing their payouts. A good way to get exposure to these is an active fund run by an experienced investment team which can, among other things, assess how sustainable these opportunities are going forward.

Investment trusts, meanwhile, also have the benefit of being able to hold back dividend income in good years, meaning they have reserves that enable them to maintain or even increase dividends in leaner years.