MenuSearch

Join us now

The Big Theme 

Alternative income trusts: what next?

Alternative income trusts: what next?

By Dave Baxter

Global dividends fell by a fifth in the second quarter of 2020 and any wholesale return of equity income continues to look like a distant hope. While companies such as Persimmon have raised eyebrows by reinstating their payments, they remain firmly in the minority. Continued uncertainty and the likelihood of economic pain further down the road suggests that dividend income is still a long way from its pre-Covid levels.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

  2. Finding overlooked fund outperformers

  3. Playing future trends with niche ETFs

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap value buys

  2. Managing Your Money 

    Preparing your portfolio for Brexit

  3. Simon Thompson 

    On the technology beat

  4. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment Trusts for Value and Momentum

    Alpha

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Exploit a private equity valuation anomaly

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

Low valuations and strong company balance sheets make the market look attractive

Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

The Big Theme 

Finding overlooked fund outperformers

Finding overlooked fund outperformers

The Big Theme 

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

The Big Theme 

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

The Big Theme 

Investment trust property picks

Investment trust property picks

More from Funds & ETFs

Property 

Open-ended property funds: time to move on?

Structural problems persist, even as a reopening looks likely

Open-ended property funds: time to move on?

AlphaScreens 

10 Investment Trusts for Value and Momentum

10 Investment Trusts for Value and Momentum
Alpha

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Of testing markets and troublesome KIDs

Of testing markets and troublesome KIDs

Top 100 Funds  

IC Top 100 Funds 2020

IC Top 100 Funds 2020

Top 100 Funds  

Top 100 Funds 2020: Bonds

Top 100 Funds 2020: Bonds

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now