Mike Riddell: “Inflation is the enemy for all financial asset classes”

Government bonds were one of the only reliable portfolio diversifiers when equity markets crashed earlier this year, but they now face several pressing questions. Are they too expensive, and will they still work in the next sell-off? What will the future hold for bonds more generally?

Mike Riddell, manager of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund, has successfully navigated recent bouts of volatility by taking a flexible approach to fixed income. In this interview, he tells us what the future might hold for the asset class and where he sees value (and risk).

The discussion covers some of the big issues facing bond investors. A closer analysis of Mr Riddell’s fund and his recent activity can be found here.

