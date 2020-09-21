MenuSearch

Mike Riddell: “Inflation is the enemy for all financial asset classes”

By IC Podcasts

Government bonds were one of the only reliable portfolio diversifiers when equity markets crashed earlier this year, but they now face several pressing questions. Are they too expensive, and will they still work in the next sell-off? What will the future hold for bonds more generally?

Mike Riddell, manager of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund, has successfully navigated recent bouts of volatility by taking a flexible approach to fixed income. In this interview, he tells us what the future might hold for the asset class and where he sees value (and risk).

The discussion covers some of the big issues facing bond investors. A closer analysis of Mr Riddell’s fund and his recent activity can be found here.

 

"Hunting the natural rate"

The natural rate can be defined as the real interest rate at which output is at its potential level and at which inflation is stable. Right now, central banks want actual rates to be below this rate, in order to boost output and raise inflation. Hence the question: what is the natural rate?

Click here to read the full story from resident economist, Chris Dillow

 

Many investors’ portfolios should have an allocation to assets other than equities for diversification. And with cash rates so low bonds can be a useful component in income portfolios.

 

Click here to read the IC's bond selection in the Top 100 funds

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: What next for Next and the housebuilders?

The state of play for the housebuilders, what Next can do in response to the evolving retail sector and how Ocado has found itself in the Covid-19 sweet spot. But is Phil convinced?

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: Beer is best

Podcasts 

John Kay: Public equity markets are a 20th century phenomenon

Podcasts 

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

Podcasts 

John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

More from Funds & ETFs

Company News 

Hipgnosis Songs Fund to raise over £250m

The investment company is continuing its rapid expansion, raising money from institutional and retail shareholders

In depth 

Where to invest next?

Fund Tips 

Tap into quality growth at a good price via LF Blue Whale Growth

BUY

The Interview 

HICL: reliable income from essential infrastructure

Portfolio Clinic 

Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

