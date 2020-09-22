Looking beyond the FAANGs

The Covid-19 pandemic might have ushered in huge changes to everyday life but it has done nothing to undermine the most persistent market narratives of recent years. Growth stocks continue to storm ahead, unloved markets such as the UK still lag other regions, and returns from the world’s leading equity market are dominated by just a handful of stocks.

