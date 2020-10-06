MenuSearch

Join us now

The Big Theme 

Looking beyond China: single-country funds

Looking beyond China: single-country funds

By Dave Baxter

Asian equities have been one of the stand-out performers of 2020. The MSCI AC Asia ex Japan index made a sterling gain of around 8 per cent over the first nine months of this year, putting it ahead of the S&P 500 and other major regions, as the chart below shows. Much of this stems from the roaring success of the Chinese market, which accounted for nearly half of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan at the end of August. The CSI 300, an index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks, made a sterling gain of around 20 per cent over this period.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. Looking beyond the FAANGs

  2. Alternative income trusts: what next?

  3. Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    A small-cap software winner for lockdown

    Alpha

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Ben Graham recovery plays

  3. Stock Screens 

    Eight small-caps on steroids

  4. Company News 

    Debt-laden Premier Oil hoovered up by Chrysaor

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

Looking beyond the FAANGs

Diversifying away from a crowded trade

Looking beyond the FAANGs

The Big Theme 

Alternative income trusts: what next?

Alternative income trusts: what next?

The Big Theme 

Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

The Big Theme 

Finding overlooked fund outperformers

Finding overlooked fund outperformers

The Big Theme 

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

More from Funds & ETFs

Podcasts 

Blake Hutchins: “I would implore UK investors not to be too downbeat on our companies”

The IC interviews Blake Hutchins, co-manager of the Trojan Income Fund

Blake Hutchins: “I would implore UK investors not to be too downbeat on our companies”

In depth 

Fintech Disruptors

Fintech Disruptors

Fund Tips 

Tap bond income with Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond

Tap bond income with Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond
BUY

Mr Bearbull 

Same old, same old

The launch of a Warren Buffett-style investment trust prompts bigger questions for retail investors

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Top 100 Funds  

HGCapital Trust: giving access to private tech companies

HGCapital Trust: giving access to private tech companies

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now