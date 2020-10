UK equities have been far from popular in 2020. Loaded with companies hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, a wave of dividend cuts and Brexit uncertainty, the UK market has become even more of a contrarian play. However, there are glimmers of hope in unexpected places.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe