Is it time to cut US exposure?

Having an allocation to US equities has been very rewarding in recent years. Over the past 10 years, the US stock market has outperformed all other regions, with MSCI USA index up 200 per cent, in contrast to MSCI UK which was pretty much flat with a rise of only 0.1 per cent, according to FactSet. The disparity in performance has been particularly pronounced this year as the heavy weighting of technology companies in US indices has resulted in strong gains for these. For example, MSCI USA rose more than 8 per cent over the year to 9 October, during which time MSCI UK fell over 20 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe