MenuSearch

Join us now

The Big Theme 

Is it time to cut US exposure?

Is it time to cut US exposure?

By Mary McDougall

Having an allocation to US equities has been very rewarding in recent years. Over the past 10 years, the US stock market has outperformed all other regions, with MSCI USA index up 200 per cent, in contrast to MSCI UK which was pretty much flat with a rise of only 0.1 per cent, according to FactSet. The disparity in performance has been particularly pronounced this year as the heavy weighting of technology companies in US indices has resulted in strong gains for these. For example, MSCI USA rose more than 8 per cent over the year to 9 October, during which time MSCI UK fell over 20 per cent. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. Looking beyond China: single-country funds

  2. Looking beyond the FAANGs

  3. Alternative income trusts: what next?

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Priced for profitable outcomes

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Best of British shares

  3. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK small caps

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Sorting quality shares from fools' gold

    Alpha

  5. Company News 

    Q4 rent roll reiterates real estate disparities

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

Looking beyond China: single-country funds

Single-country funds can help to diversify Asian and emerging market allocations

Looking beyond China: single-country funds

The Big Theme 

Looking beyond the FAANGs

Looking beyond the FAANGs

The Big Theme 

Alternative income trusts: what next?

Alternative income trusts: what next?

The Big Theme 

Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

The Big Theme 

Finding overlooked fund outperformers

Finding overlooked fund outperformers

More from Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

Shares I love: Visa

The shift towards digital payments is accelerating

Shares I love: Visa

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Consistent themes and special situations

Consistent themes and special situations

Fund Tips 

Get growth on the cheap via Henderson Smaller Companies

Get growth on the cheap via Henderson Smaller Companies
BUY

The Interview 

Winning with micro-caps amid massive turmoil

Winning with micro-caps amid massive turmoil

Asset Allocation 

Fixing income for cautious investors

Fixing income for cautious investors

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now