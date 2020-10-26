MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

By IC Podcasts

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last.

“Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters. 

Mr Train co-founded Lindsell Train in 2000 alongside Michael Lindsell and turned it into one of the UK’s most asset management firms, largely by channelling the mantra from famed US investor, Warren Buffett ‘buy and hold forever’. 

In this wide ranging interview, he explains how this strategy has helped his funds outperform in a difficult year and answers the big question: why do you continue to hold Pearson?

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Decoding the Markets: Currency Conundrum

IG’s Jeremy Naylor and Senior Economist Peter Dixon from Commerzbank discuss what impact a global pandemic, the US election and the end of the UK’s Brexit transition period may have on the dollar and sterling, and what other currencies we should be keeping an eye on

Decoding the Markets: Currency Conundrum

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: Brand power

The Alpha Podcast: Brand power

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: A dog is for life, not just for lockdown

Not your normal finance show: A dog is for life, not just for lockdown

Podcasts 

Tim Harford: "There is a short-term penalty and a long-term reward to contrarianism"

Tim Harford: "There is a short-term penalty and a long-term reward to contrarianism"

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: Delivering returns

The Alpha Podcast: Delivering returns

More from Funds & ETFs

Fund Tips 

Back tomorrow's winners with Artemis US Smaller Companies

Artemis US Smaller Companies offers exposure to companies with strong growth potential

Back tomorrow's winners with Artemis US Smaller Companies
BUY

Ideas Farm 

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

Funds & ETFs 

Nick Train's three rules of thumb

Nick Train's three rules of thumb

The Big Theme 

Investment trust IPOs: time to buy?

Investment trust IPOs: time to buy?

AlphaScreens 

10 investment trusts for value and performance

10 investment trusts for value and performance
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now