Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last.

“Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters.

Mr Train co-founded Lindsell Train in 2000 alongside Michael Lindsell and turned it into one of the UK’s most asset management firms, largely by channelling the mantra from famed US investor, Warren Buffett ‘buy and hold forever’.

In this wide ranging interview, he explains how this strategy has helped his funds outperform in a difficult year and answers the big question: why do you continue to hold Pearson?