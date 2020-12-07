MenuSearch

Keith Ashworth-Lord: “Don’t bet against the UK"

By IC Podcasts

Investing in the UK market has largely been a recipe for underperformance in recent years - but some have clearly bucked this trend and now expect better news. Keith Ashworth-Lord, who runs the hugely successful CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund, has generated strong returns despite the difficulties of the market. He remains an evangelist for UK stocks, describing the current pessimism on the market - and its small caps - as “an absolute load of trash”.

In this candid interview Keith tells Dave Baxter his thoughts on the state of the market, how the pandemic has influenced his investment philosophy and what have proved to be some of his best – and worst – holdings.

 

Back UK winners with Buffettology

Mr Ashworth-Lord's investment approach, and the tendency to deviate significantly from its peers and the FTSE All-Share index, have helped the fund deliver remarkable outperformance. 

Fund managers favourite UK shares

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

Is Fundsmith's size detrimental?

Large size is less of a problem if a fund invests in big, liquid companies. But you should still monitor this as there could be problems.

