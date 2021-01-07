Think before you max your income

Income maximiser funds use derivatives to boost their income so typically offer higher yields than conventional funds
To do this they sacrifice some of the capital growth of their holdings
For this reason they are not a good idea if you are looking for the best possible total return over the long term
