Think before you max your income

By Leonora Walters

Income maximiser funds use derivatives to boost their income so typically offer higher yields than conventional funds

To do this they sacrifice some of the capital growth of their holdings

For this reason they are not a good idea if you are looking for the best possible total return over the long term

