Diversification wins the day

- FTSE All-Share Equity Investment Instruments index massively outperformed FTSE All-Share index in 2020
- This was in part because some of its constituents invest in areas that did well, such as tech
- If you only focus on the UK you could miss out on investment opportunities and added return
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio