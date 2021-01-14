/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

 

Diversification wins the day

Diversification wins the day

By Leonora Walters

  • FTSE All-Share Equity Investment Instruments index massively outperformed FTSE All-Share index in 2020
  • This was in part because some of its constituents invest in areas that did well, such as tech
  • If you only focus on the UK you could miss out on investment opportunities and added return

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Most read today

  1. Investment Ideas 

    Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

  2. Other Assets 

    Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

  3. Stock Screens 

    Six Best of British shares

  4. Investor Academy 

    Profit margins: a sign of danger or a hallmark of quality?

  5. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

More from

COMPANIES 

Information overload?

Data is a valuable commodity, but also comes with major risks

Information overload?

Expert Portfolios 

Banking on a trio of themes

Banking on a trio of themes

COMPANIES 

Best of the Best in a class of its own

Investment Ideas 

dotDigital is Aim’s tech darling

dotDigital is Aim’s tech darling

Investment Ideas 

PRS Reit: buy-to-let without the bother

PRS Reit: buy-to-let without the bother

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now