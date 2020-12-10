Market Outlook: No Brexit breakthrough, Ocado raises guidance, ECB set to ease again

- European stock markets rise despite a tough session on Wall Street led by a sharp decline in big tech
- Sterling lower as Brexit talks hit brick wall after Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen failed to bridge the gap over dinner
- ECB set to expand and extend emergency asset purchases, US inflation also on tap
