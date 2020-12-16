MenuSearch

Fund managers' favourite tech shares

By Algy Hall

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of Tech stocks.

Our fund managers’ best ideas table constitutes the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Find out what mega trends that Scottish Morgage (SMT) and Polar Capital Technology (PCT) say underpin their love of Nvidia shares.

What has made Tesla one of the world's hottest shares and a fund manager favourite?

FUND BEST IDEAS: TECHNOLOGY 
15/12/2020No. Funds
Apple Inc8 (-1)
Microsoft Corp7
Amazon.com Inc6 (-1)
Facebook Inc A5 (+1)
Alphabet Inc A4
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR3 (+1)
NVIDIA Corp3 (+2)
Advanced Micro Devices Inc2
Tencent Holdings Ltd2
Tesla Inc2
Visa Inc Class A2 (-1)
Alphabet Inc Class C1
Ciena Corp1 (NEW)
CoStar Group Inc1
Fleetcor Technologies Inc1
Global Payments Inc1
Mastercard Inc A1
Micron Technology Inc1
Paycom Software Inc1 (NEW)
Qualcomm Inc1
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd1 (NEW)
Synopsys Inc1
TransUnion1 (NEW)
Twilio Inc A1
Western Digital Corp1 (NEW)
WEX Inc1

