Fund managers' favourite tech shares

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of Tech stocks.

Our fund managers’ best ideas table constitutes the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

FUND BEST IDEAS: TECHNOLOGY 15/12/2020 No. Funds Apple Inc 8 (-1) Microsoft Corp 7 Amazon.com Inc 6 (-1) Facebook Inc A 5 (+1) Alphabet Inc A 4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3 (+1) NVIDIA Corp 3 (+2) Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2 Tencent Holdings Ltd 2 Tesla Inc 2 Visa Inc Class A 2 (-1) Alphabet Inc Class C 1 Ciena Corp 1 (NEW) CoStar Group Inc 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc 1 Global Payments Inc 1 Mastercard Inc A 1 Micron Technology Inc 1 Paycom Software Inc 1 (NEW) Qualcomm Inc 1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1 (NEW) Synopsys Inc 1 TransUnion 1 (NEW) Twilio Inc A 1 Western Digital Corp 1 (NEW) WEX Inc 1

Understanding the investment process of some of the world's top fund managers can help private investors when they're picking stocks and when they're choosing which funds to invest in. In the links below you can listen to our discussions with some of the UK's best and head to our podcast page to listen to all our fund manager interviews.

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last. “Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters.

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price, portfolio manager of hugely successful Allianz Technology Trust is concerned about the valuations of US tech companies. In this podcast, he tells us his views on growth, regulation, and China.

Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.