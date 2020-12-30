/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Investment Ideas

Tips of the Year 2020 Review

Our tips of the year were hit a Covid curve ball but managed to outperform the main index by a decent margin

Tips of the Year 2020 Review
December 30, 2020
  • Didn't see that coming!
  • A negative total return from 2020's eight tips of the year of 5.1 per cent compared with a negative 10.2 per cent from the FTSE All Share
  • A cumulative 10 year total return from our tips of the year of 165 per cent versus 77 per cent from the index

As we prepared our tips of the year issue at the end of 2019, we didn’t see Covid coming. With hindsight, it would have been nice to have had much less cyclicality in the portfolio. Particularly hit was laundry business Johnson Service Group (JSG) which does a lot of work cleaning linen for hotels - not the line of work anyone would want to be in during a protracted lockdown.

MOST READ
Today

Economics December 29, 2020

The coming recession

Ideas December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

OPINION December 30, 2020

A deeply flawed wealth tax

 

NameTotal Return (2 Jan 2020 - 21 Dec 2020)
Antofagasta54%
Phoenix Group Hdg.1.0%
Relx-2.8%
Speedy Hire-8.6%
Grainger-9.2%
Burberry Group-17%
Porvair-22%
Johnson Service Group-36%
Average-5.1%
FTSE All Share-10%

 

In fact, most of the eight shares highlighted at the start of 2019 had some fairly hefty sensitivity to lockdown, whether that be Burberry’s (BRBY) focus on Chinese consumers and tourists, or the exposure of clean air specialist Porvair (PVR) to the aerospace industry. Even our big data play, Relx (REL) took a Covid hit due to its exhibitions arm. 

But that’s the thing with tipping shares over an arbitrary time frame, there’s always plenty of things that come out of the blue - whether due to our own oversight or the fickle hand of fate. That is one of the reasons why in 2021 we are taking a different approach to our New Year ideas hunt.

The one star of the portfolio was copper miner Antofagasta. The electrification and urbanisation trends we hoped would benefit the price of copper have indeed been capturing the market’s imagination in the latter half of the year. Earlier in 2020 the picture was not so pretty with investors given the metal’s reputation as a barometer for global economic health. Indeed, it is quite surprising the reversal in fortune turned out to be so great.

Overall the eight shares did at least manage to beat the FTSE All-Share index. In a year when many of the companies that dominate the index did so badly, that’s hardly a stand out achievement, though. On a cumulative basis the three year return from the Tips of the Year stands at 18 per cent versus a negative 2.5 per cent from the FTSE All-Share, the five year return is an unimpressive 33 per cent which is only marginally ahead of the 32 per cent from the index, while the 10 year return is 165 per cent, a bit more than double the 77 per cent from the index.

 

MOST READ
Today

Economics December 29, 2020

The coming recession

Ideas December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

OPINION December 30, 2020

A deeply flawed wealth tax

COMPANIES December 29, 2020

Financial services vulnerable under trade agreement

Investment Ideas December 30, 2020

Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust

Explore Topics
IdeasInvestment Ideas
More on Investment Ideas
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses
December 30, 2020

A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses

Keith Ashworth-Lord has consistently outperformed and shuns UK negativity
Visa: a price worth paying
December 30, 2020

Visa: a price worth paying

The global payments giant's cash generation looks set to run
Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust
December 30, 2020

Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust

Monks investment trust looks for adaptable companies on the right side of change
More on Investment Ideas
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses
December 30, 2020

A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses

Keith Ashworth-Lord has consistently outperformed and shuns UK negativity
Visa: a price worth paying
December 30, 2020

Visa: a price worth paying

The global payments giant's cash generation looks set to run
Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust
December 30, 2020

Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust

Monks investment trust looks for adaptable companies on the right side of change
Whitbread well placed for post-pandemic life
December 30, 2020

Whitbread well placed for post-pandemic life

The budget hotel operator’s financial strength means the coronavirus crisis has offered an opportunity to ...
A wide pool of value opportunities
December 30, 2020

A wide pool of value opportunities

Jupiter Global Value Equity invests in companies that appear to have undervalued share prices
More on Investment Ideas
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses
December 30, 2020

A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses

Keith Ashworth-Lord has consistently outperformed and shuns UK negativity
Visa: a price worth paying
December 30, 2020

Visa: a price worth paying

The global payments giant's cash generation looks set to run
Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust
December 30, 2020

Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust

Monks investment trust looks for adaptable companies on the right side of change
More on Ideas
Ideas of the year 2021
December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

Five themes for 2021 and 10 stock ideas to play each of them.
The outlook for assets in 2021
December 30, 2020

The outlook for assets in 2021

Portfolio lessons still ring true for investors chasing recovery gains
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses
December 30, 2020

A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses

Keith Ashworth-Lord has consistently outperformed and shuns UK negativity
More on Ideas
Ideas of the year 2021
December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

Five themes for 2021 and 10 stock ideas to play each of them.
The outlook for assets in 2021
December 30, 2020

The outlook for assets in 2021

Portfolio lessons still ring true for investors chasing recovery gains
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses
December 30, 2020

A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses

Keith Ashworth-Lord has consistently outperformed and shuns UK negativity
Visa: a price worth paying
December 30, 2020

Visa: a price worth paying

The global payments giant's cash generation looks set to run
Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust
December 30, 2020

Buy the world's best companies with Monks Investment Trust

Monks investment trust looks for adaptable companies on the right side of change
More on Ideas
Ideas of the year 2021
December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

Five themes for 2021 and 10 stock ideas to play each of them.
The outlook for assets in 2021
December 30, 2020

The outlook for assets in 2021

Portfolio lessons still ring true for investors chasing recovery gains
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses
December 30, 2020

A relentless focus on sturdy british businesses

Keith Ashworth-Lord has consistently outperformed and shuns UK negativity