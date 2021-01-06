Fund managers favourite health stocks

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of pharma, biotech and healthcare stocks.

Our fund managers’ best ideas tables constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Download our latest table here Find out which companies the UK's top performing specialist health fund managers have put their biggest bets on. Download documents (.pdf )

The investment case that has made Roche the new joint-top pick.

What will be the impact of Covid vaccines?

FUND BEST IDEAS: HEALTH 6/1/2021 No. Funds Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 5 (+1) UnitedHealth Group Inc 5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4 Abbott Laboratories 3 Amgen Inc 2 (-1) Johnson & Johnson 2 (-1) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2 Stryker Corp 2 (+1) AbbVie Inc 1 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 Align Technology Inc 1 (NEW) Astrazeneca Plc 1 (NEW) Avantor Inc 1 Becton, Dickinson and Co 1 Biogen Inc 1 (-1) Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 1 (NEW) Boston Scientific Corp 1 (-1) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 1 (NEW) Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR 1 Cigna Corp 1 (NEW) Danaher Corp 1 (NEW) Gilead Sciences Inc 1 Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1 Incyte Corp 1 (NEW) Medtronic PLC 1 (-1) Merck & Co Inc 1 Moderna Inc 1 (NEW) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 1 Novartis AG ADR 1 Pfizer Inc 1 Sanofi SA 1 Seagen Inc Ordinary Shares 1 (NEW) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

Learn from the best

Understanding the investment process of some of the world's top fund managers can help private investors when they're picking stocks and when they're choosing which funds to invest in. In the links below you can listen to our discussions with some of the UK's best and head to our podcast page to listen to all our fund manager interviews.

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last. “Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters.

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price, portfolio manager of hugely successful Allianz Technology Trust, is concerned about the valuations of US tech companies. In this podcast, he tells us his views on growth, regulation, and China.

Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.