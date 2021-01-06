/
Ideas Farm

Fund managers favourite health stocks

These are the stocks top fund managers are betting will deliver healthy returns

Fund managers favourite health stocks
January 6, 2021

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best

Register here to download our exclusive table of fund manager favourites

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of pharma, biotech and healthcare stocks.

Our fund managers’ best ideas tables constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

The investment case that has made Roche the new joint-top pick.

What will be the impact of Covid vaccines?

FUND BEST IDEAS: HEALTH
6/1/2021No. Funds
Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert.5 (+1)
UnitedHealth Group Inc5
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc4
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc4
Abbott Laboratories3
Amgen Inc2 (-1)
Johnson & Johnson2 (-1)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc2
Stryker Corp2 (+1)
AbbVie Inc1
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc1
Align Technology Inc1 (NEW)
Astrazeneca Plc1 (NEW)
Avantor Inc1
Becton, Dickinson and Co1
Biogen Inc1 (-1)
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc1 (NEW)
Boston Scientific Corp1 (-1)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company1 (NEW)
Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR1
Cigna Corp1 (NEW)
Danaher Corp1 (NEW)
Gilead Sciences Inc1
Horizon Therapeutics PLC1
Incyte Corp1 (NEW)
Medtronic PLC1 (-1)
Merck & Co Inc1
Moderna Inc1 (NEW)
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc1
Novartis AG ADR1
Pfizer Inc1
Sanofi SA1
Seagen Inc Ordinary Shares1 (NEW)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

Learn from the best

 

Understanding the investment process of some of the world's top fund managers can help private investors when they're picking stocks and when they're choosing which funds to invest in. In the links below you can listen to our discussions with some of the UK's best and head to our podcast page to listen to all our fund manager interviews.

 

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last. “Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters. 

 

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price, portfolio manager of hugely successful Allianz Technology Trust, is concerned about the valuations of US tech companies. In this podcast, he tells us his views on growth, regulation, and China.

 

Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.

 

