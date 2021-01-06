The Gym Group: time for a trading workout

Happy New Year! I high have hopes it will be a good one – for trading at least. It’s lockdown everywhere now, but I’m not sure what has changed – Tier 4 already meant that I couldn’t do anything and now a new lockdown again tells me I can’t do anything. However, the big question now is whether this is the lockdown to end all lockdowns – or will the government botch the distribution of the vaccine and the new strain cause more angst?
