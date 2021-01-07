/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Investment Ideas

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than trying to work out any definitive answers.

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021
  • A new year represents a great moment to reflect on investments
  • ...but don’t let those reflections anchor you to the past
  • Plus loads of ideas generating data

The reflective state of mind many investors find themselves in as a new year dawns embodies some interesting contradictions. On the one hand, there’s a great opportunity. A new year marks a clean slate: performance from the previous calendar year is totted up and put aside; successes and mistakes can be reflected on; and resolutions are made about how to approach the coming 12 months. It’s often a very welcome fresh start, with investors energised by the holiday break. 

However, to a noteworthy extent, New Year plans are more about the prior year than the year ahead. Indeed, such plans necessarily feed off the consensus views formed during the previous year. And the temptation is always to pay too much attention to the rear view mirror. Behavioural psychologists have found we all have an excessive fondness for contemplating the reassuring clarity offered by the past over tackling the fracturing possibilities presented by the future. 

All this can be an issue because of the significance we often attach to our New Year reflections. When it comes to investing, there is no neat beginning and end, just lots of change, all of which has varying degrees of significance. 

But the state of mind we’re in on 1st January can have an unhealthy sway over our approach to the rest of the year given the focus it gets. Our New Year reflections can be a powerful mental anchor. Psychologists have found “anchoring” has a major influence on investor behaviour that can seriously harm the quality of decision making.

For example, where should an investor stand on the question of whether last year’s trends will persist or reverse? The reality is that the best place is oscillating between the two possibilities; an uncomfortable, everchanging and seemingly contradictory position.

MOST READ
Today

OPINION January 5, 2021

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

Investment Ideas January 6, 2021

The Gym Group: time for a trading workout

COMPANIES January 6, 2021

Is now the time to invest in hydrogen?

Indeed, over the last ten years, an investor that on 1 January backed the ten best performing FTSE All Share sectors of the previous year would have outperformed the market handsomely with a 167 total return compared with 72 per cent from the index. But an investor who only backed the ten worst performing sectors of the previous year would also have comfortably outperformed with a total return of 104 per cent. For both, it would have been a bumpy ride.

Some investors have the time and discipline to change their portfolios to reflect the probabilities they assign to any given scenario as facts change. However, for many, the best approach is to sensibly structure a portfolio to reflect the fact that markets are unpredictable and it often pays to have feet in what may appear contradictory camps.

Whatever course readers take, much of the data in the Ideas Farm should help offer insights to the market’s ever changing mood, such as our style chart, which over recent months has seen a big swing from favouring momentum and growth to value. In the coming 12 months we’re likely to see plenty of change and plenty of fresh stock ideas thrown up by these pages. 

 

GET ALL OUR LATEST IDEAS FARM DATA

Shares hitting new highs and Lows

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Big director buys and sells

London's most shorted shares

Fund managers' favourite tech shares

MOST READ
Today

OPINION January 5, 2021

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

Investment Ideas January 6, 2021

The Gym Group: time for a trading workout

COMPANIES January 6, 2021

Is now the time to invest in hydrogen?

Investment Ideas January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

Small Companies January 5, 2021

Four small caps with upgrade potential

Explore Topics
IdeasInvestment Ideas
More on Investment Ideas
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...
Ideas of the week 2020 review
January 7, 2021

Ideas of the week 2020 review

It's been a crazy ride for out buy and sell ideas in 2020 as well as a year of substantial change for this section of the...
More on Investment Ideas
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...
Ideas of the week 2020 review
January 7, 2021

Ideas of the week 2020 review

It's been a crazy ride for out buy and sell ideas in 2020 as well as a year of substantial change for this section of the...
The Gym Group: time for a trading workout
January 6, 2021

The Gym Group: time for a trading workout

Another lockdown isn’t great news for the gyms operator, but Michael Taylor thinks it’s in good shape to de...
Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price
December 30, 2020

Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

The logistics landlord stands to benefit from increasing demand for online delivery, but it...
More on Investment Ideas
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...
Ideas of the week 2020 review
January 7, 2021

Ideas of the week 2020 review

It's been a crazy ride for out buy and sell ideas in 2020 as well as a year of substantial change for this section of the...
More on Ideas
Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate
January 7, 2021

Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate

John Baron reflects on another good year for the portfolios, suggests some pointers for 202...
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...
More on Ideas
Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate
January 7, 2021

Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate

John Baron reflects on another good year for the portfolios, suggests some pointers for 202...
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...
Ideas of the week 2020 review
January 7, 2021

Ideas of the week 2020 review

It's been a crazy ride for out buy and sell ideas in 2020 as well as a year of substantial change for this section of the...
Making sense of investment trust charges
January 7, 2021

Making sense of investment trust charges

If you've ever wondered why investment trust 'ongoing charges' can differ – here's why
More on Ideas
Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate
January 7, 2021

Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate

John Baron reflects on another good year for the portfolios, suggests some pointers for 202...
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...