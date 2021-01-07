Ideas of the week 2020 review

- A year of major change for our ideas section
- A 17.3 per cent share price return from our 138 buy ideas
- But the dash for trash means a 20.8 per cent return from the 30 sells
It’s been a year of significant change for the Tips section of this magazine. In fact, we no longer have Tips in the Investors’ Chronicle, having rebranded these in-depth investment articles as Ideas. Significantly, we continue to offer our view of whether stocks are “buys” or “sells".
In the first half of last year we introduced our Ideas Farm pages. These data tables took the place of our tip updates, which have been rolled into our general news and results coverage. The new content provides a selection of data that we feel is particularly useful for sparking ideas for further research. It is something that our writers draw on, too, to see what shares may be of interest in their sectors.
The tables give a home to information that may be available to investors but is often tricky to quantify or easy to miss, such as our tables of stocks that have experienced broker upgrades and downgrades, or companies with high short interest. We also assemble some less readily-available data, such as the favourite stocks of top fund managers.
Knowledge is power
The other major change we’ve made to this section of the magazine is to reduce the number of ideas we cover each week from four to two. We feel this is a case of less is more. We think longer, more in-depth and nuanced pieces offer more value for readers. That's because investments need to be well understood to produce the best results. As 2020 amply illustrated, investors have to be prepared to be bombarded with unforeseen events. Under such circumstances, knowledge is power. That’s not because knowledge allows anyone to predict the future; rather it puts investors in a better position to decide how to react to the unexpected. This increases the likelihood that decisions will be based on sensible reasoning rather than raw emotion.
The aim of providing a deeper analysis of the shares we cover in the section has also been reflected in the re-branding of these articles as “Ideas” rather than “Tips”; a term with nod-and-a-wink-trust-me-guvnor connotations. We can research and form our opinions on stocks. But the decision to buy or sell has to be the informed choice of readers.
We also feel 100 Ideas articles a year should still provide plenty of meat for readers to get their teeth into. The old quota of 200 tips a year seemed to us to be a disadvantageous trade off between quality and quantityand a poor starting point, even for follow-up research by readers. In his recent book, The Smart Money Method, Steve Clapham, a former hedge fund analyst, puts the number of hours needed to get a good understanding of a stock at 100 plus!
There are a few more changes planned for the Ideas section this year, but they are in no way as major as the overhaul in 2020. We hope the big changes made to this section of the magazine over the last 12 months will allow us to provide better and more nuanced analysis for readers and help formulate a deeper understanding of investments and also investing.
The year that was
The changes made to the Ideas section make the last12 months even more confusing to analyse than would normally be the case. The fact that we write articles throughout the year means the performance figures only reflect a full 12 months performance for the first stocks we tipped in 2020. However, the fact that we switched from four to two articles a week in the second half of the year also means the average period covered is not six months, as has been the case in past years. In fact, the average period covered by the performance under review is a little under seven months.
It has also been a weird year for markets. Not only have indices been on a roller-coaster ride, but headline index performances has varied wildly from the mid-ranking performance of their constituents. This reflects the fact that indices are weighed, which means more significance is put on individual stock performance depending on company size (market capitalisation). The accompanying graph illustrates how far off the median stock performance was from the index in 2020.
Each buy or sell recommendation is tracked against the closest fitting index. On this basis the share price return of 17.3 per cent from the average of our 138 buy tips was only very marginally above the index at 0.2 per cent. This does not take account of dividends. On average the buys yielded 0.4 per cent less than the index average. Meanwhile the average spread on the shares - the difference between the price the shares are offered at and bid for in the market - was 0.5 per cent.
The 30 sells included a number of shockers in performance terms. These were generally stocks we presented negative views on after the March crash that then rallied very hard on vaccine news. Overall, the sells outperformed their indices by 2.8 per cent and delivered an average share price return of 20.8 per cent and have a yield 0.7 per cent ahead of the indices.
On the face of it some of the soaring sells look appalling. However, this also reflects the dash for trash that occurred when vaccine news was announced. Many of the shares that have shot the lights out belong to companies we view as of low quality that also stretched balance sheets. On that basis, we continue to view many of these as shares to avoid despite the speculative allure. In short, and not wanting to sound too weasle-like, we actually feel we got many of these ones wrong for the right reasons.
The accompanying tables provide all the details of the recommendations issued over the last 12 months except for the 2020 tips of the year which were reviewed in the last issue of the magazine.
An excel version of the tables can be downloaded here
|All the buys 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Tip Date
|Share price rtn
|Index
|Out/Under Performance
|Closed out
|Codemasters Group Holdings Plc
|CDM
|26/03/20
|184%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|66.8%
|-
|Luceco PLC
|LUCE
|27/02/20
|135%
|FTSE All-Small
|110%
|-
|S4 Capital plc
|SFOR
|15/05/20
|128%
|FTSE 250
|74.1%
|-
|Orsted
|ORSTED-DK
|09/01/20
|92.6%
|OMX Copenhagen 20
|48.7%
|-
|Shanta Gold Limited
|SHG
|08/04/20
|88.9%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|18.8%
|-
|Virgin Money UK Plc
|VMUK
|01/10/20
|81.8%
|FTSE 250
|54.2%
|-
|Volution Group plc
|FAN
|06/08/20
|76.6%
|FTSE All-Small
|42.0%
|-
|Touchstone Exploration Inc
|TXP
|31/07/20
|72.6%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|32.0%
|-
|boohoo group Plc
|BOO
|02/04/20
|67.2%
|FTSE All-Small
|52.9%
|22/04/20
|Vistry Group PLC
|VTY
|19/03/20
|61.7%
|FTSE 250
|1.3%
|-
|OSB Group PLC
|OSB
|26/03/20
|60.2%
|FTSE 250
|20.3%
|-
|Walt Disney Company
|DIS-US
|27/02/20
|53.5%
|S&P 500
|21.7%
|-
|Joules Group Plc
|JOUL
|26/06/20
|52.9%
|FTSE All-Small
|23.4%
|-
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|NFC
|16/04/20
|50.3%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-3.4%
|-
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|VWS-DK
|03/09/20
|48.6%
|OMX Copenhagen 20
|33.5%
|-
|Avon Rubber p.l.c.
|AVON
|19/03/20
|45.9%
|FTSE 250
|-8.7%
|-
|Halfords Group Plc
|HFD
|29/05/20
|45.7%
|FTSE All-Small
|13.8%
|-
|Just Group plc
|JUST
|19/03/20
|42.0%
|FTSE 250
|-11.1%
|-
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|SRE
|23/04/20
|40.0%
|FTSE 250
|7.9%
|-
|Chemring Group PLC
|CHG
|13/03/20
|39.3%
|FTSE All-Small
|3.2%
|-
|Nucleus Financial Group Plc
|NUC
|27/08/20
|37.5%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|14.5%
|-
|Kainos Group PLC
|KNOS
|22/05/20
|37.5%
|FTSE 250
|10.0%
|-
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG
|06/05/20
|36.7%
|FTSE 100
|23.8%
|-
|Ibstock Plc
|IBST
|10/09/20
|36.1%
|FTSE 250
|16.7%
|-
|Topps Tiles Plc
|TPT
|31/07/20
|35.8%
|FTSE All-Small
|7.9%
|-
|GB Group PLC
|GBG
|20/02/20
|35.5%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|14.2%
|-
|PZ Cussons Plc
|PZC
|19/03/20
|35.3%
|FTSE 250
|-15.3%
|-
|GoCo Group Plc
|GOCO
|19/06/20
|34.0%
|FTSE All-Small
|10.4%
|-
|Croda International Plc
|CRDA
|15/05/20
|33.7%
|FTSE 100
|20.0%
|-
|Atalaya Mining Plc
|ATYM
|17/07/20
|33.5%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|1.3%
|-
|M&G Plc
|MNG
|12/06/20
|30.7%
|FTSE 100
|23.5%
|-
|LondonMetric Property Plc
|LMP
|02/04/20
|30.6%
|FTSE 250
|-8.0%
|-
|DFS Furniture PLC
|DFS
|12/06/20
|30.2%
|FTSE All-Small
|3.8%
|-
|Experian PLC
|EXPN
|13/03/20
|29.5%
|FTSE 100
|7.5%
|-
|Draper Esprit Plc
|GROW
|16/01/20
|29.4%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|8.5%
|-
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
|SPX
|30/04/20
|29.4%
|FTSE 100
|18.2%
|-
|Redrow plc
|RDW
|24/07/20
|29.1%
|FTSE 250
|8.8%
|-
|CVS Group plc
|CVSG
|27/08/20
|28.9%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|7.3%
|-
|Ashtead Group plc
|AHT
|13/02/20
|28.7%
|FTSE 100
|48.4%
|-
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|GAW
|17/07/20
|28.7%
|FTSE 250
|8.9%
|-
|Tristel Plc
|TSTL
|08/04/20
|27.8%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-19.7%
|-
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB
|29/10/20
|27.0%
|FTSE 250
|6.5%
|-
|Highland Gold Mining Limited
|HGM
|23/04/20
|26.7%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-15.1%
|-
|Headlam Group plc
|HEAD
|10/09/20
|25.0%
|FTSE All-Small
|3.0%
|-
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR
|15/10/20
|24.0%
|FTSE 250
|8.0%
|-
|Generac Holdings Inc.
|GNRC-US
|17/09/20
|23.5%
|S&P 500
|10.4%
|-
|Computacenter Plc
|CCC
|31/07/20
|23.4%
|FTSE 250
|2.0%
|-
|Morgan Stanley
|MS-US
|12/11/20
|23.4%
|S&P 500
|16.2%
|-
|Prudential plc
|PRU
|06/05/20
|23.0%
|FTSE 100
|11.5%
|-
|Helical plc
|HLCL
|13/08/20
|22.5%
|FTSE All-Small
|1.5%
|-
|YouGov plc
|YOU
|20/08/20
|22.1%
|FTSE 100
|13.6%
|-
|AB Dynamics plc
|ABDP
|27/08/20
|21.3%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|1.0%
|-
|Hummingbird Resources plc
|HUM
|06/03/20
|20.9%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-11.1%
|-
|Vistry Group PLC
|VTY
|19/06/20
|20.8%
|FTSE 250
|4.2%
|-
|Craneware plc
|CRW
|30/04/20
|19.8%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-16.1%
|-
|Blue Prism Group Plc
|PRSM
|22/10/20
|18.9%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-0.4%
|-
|Central Asia Metals Plc
|CAML
|30/01/20
|18.8%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-2.3%
|-
|ASOS plc
|ASC
|06/08/20
|18.8%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-5.8%
|-
|Next plc
|NXT
|24/09/20
|17.8%
|FTSE 100
|6.2%
|-
|Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
|IHR
|30/04/20
|17.5%
|FTSE All-Small
|-11.9%
|-
|Diageo plc
|DGE
|02/04/20
|16.6%
|FTSE 100
|-1.1%
|-
|Aviva plc
|AV
|24/09/20
|16.6%
|FTSE 100
|5.1%
|-
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT-US
|23/04/20
|16.6%
|S&P 500
|-13.2%
|-
|Auto Trader Group PLC
|AUTO
|10/07/20
|16.0%
|FTSE 100
|9.5%
|-
|BHP Group Plc
|BHP
|12/06/20
|15.4%
|FTSE 100
|9.1%
|-
|Kingspan Group Plc
|KGP
|22/05/20
|14.5%
|Ireland ISEQ 20
|-12.1%
|22/12/20
|Garmin Ltd.
|GRMN-US
|13/08/20
|14.4%
|NASDAQ-100 Index
|-0.8%
|-
|SEGRO plc
|SGRO
|22/05/20
|14.1%
|FTSE 100
|5.9%
|-
|Pebble Group PLC
|PEBB
|03/07/20
|13.0%
|FTSE All-Small
|-8.2%
|-
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|EA-US
|10/09/20
|12.8%
|NASDAQ-100 Index
|-2.3%
|-
|XPS Pensions Group Plc
|XPS
|03/07/20
|10.7%
|FTSE All-Small
|-10.1%
|-
|Derwent London plc
|DLN
|03/09/20
|10.6%
|FTSE 250
|-5.8%
|-
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|AMS
|20/08/20
|10.5%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-8.6%
|-
|Kerry Group Plc Class A
|KRZ-IE
|05/06/20
|10.3%
|Ireland ISEQ 20
|-4.7%
|-
|Hochschild Mining plc
|HOC
|20/02/20
|10.2%
|FTSE 250
|17.6%
|-
|Tritax EuroBox Plc
|EBOX
|29/05/20
|9.8%
|FTSE All-Small
|-14.3%
|-
|Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
|ULE
|08/04/20
|8.8%
|FTSE 250
|-15.8%
|-
|Johnson Matthey Plc
|JMAT
|26/11/20
|8.7%
|FTSE 100
|7.1%
|-
|RHI Magnesita NV
|RHIM
|30/01/20
|8.5%
|FTSE 250
|12.7%
|-
|Safestore Holdings plc
|SAFE
|26/06/20
|8.0%
|FTSE 250
|-9.8%
|-
|Diversified Gas & Oil PLC
|DGOC
|13/08/20
|7.6%
|FTSE 250
|-5.8%
|-
|QinetiQ Group plc
|03/07/20
|7.6%
|FTSE 250
|-9.1%
|-
|Linde plc
|LIN-US
|20/08/20
|7.4%
|S&P 500
|-3.2%
|-
|Dunelm Group plc
|DNLM
|16/01/20
|7.1%
|FTSE 250
|13.5%
|-
|Mattioli Woods plc
|MTW
|22/05/20
|7.0%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-22.0%
|-
|Civitas Social Housing Plc
|CSH
|27/02/20
|6.7%
|FTSE All-Small
|-4.9%
|-
|Anglo Pacific Group PLC
|APF
|13/03/20
|6.5%
|FTSE All-Small
|-21.1%
|-
|ContourGlobal Plc
|GLO
|10/07/20
|6.4%
|FTSE 250
|-10.8%
|-
|Liontrust Asset Management PLC
|LIO
|22/10/20
|5.7%
|FTSE 250
|-7.7%
|-
|Adobe Inc.
|ADBE-US
|17/09/20
|5.4%
|NASDAQ-100 Index
|-9.3%
|-
|CLS Holdings plc
|CLI
|10/12/20
|5.2%
|FTSE 250
|1.4%
|-
|S&U plc
|SUS
|06/02/20
|5.1%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-12.4%
|-
|B&M European Value Retail SA
|BME
|13/08/20
|5.0%
|FTSE 100
|0.5%
|-
|CLS Holdings plc
|CLI
|05/06/20
|4.9%
|FTSE 250
|-6.7%
|-
|Greggs plc
|GRG
|17/12/20
|4.7%
|FTSE 250
|3.8%
|-
|Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
|RB
|16/04/20
|4.2%
|FTSE 100
|-9.2%
|-
|Merck & Co., Inc.
|MRK-US
|03/07/20
|3.8%
|S&P 500
|-13.5%
|-
|XP Power Ltd.
|XPP
|17/12/20
|3.3%
|FTSE 250
|2.3%
|-
|Phoenix Group Holdings plc
|PHNX
|03/09/20
|2.9%
|FTSE 100
|-6.8%
|-
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV
|19/11/20
|2.7%
|FTSE 100
|0.7%
|-
|Morgan Advanced Materials plc
|MGAM
|09/01/20
|1.3%
|FTSE 250
|7.0%
|-
|Sabre Insurance Group Plc
|SBRE
|16/04/20
|1.3%
|FTSE 250
|-24.0%
|-
|Rentokil Initial plc
|RTO
|06/02/20
|0.6%
|FTSE 100
|16.9%
|-
|Cranswick plc
|CWK
|06/03/20
|0.6%
|FTSE 250
|-7.9%
|-
|Softcat Plc
|SCT
|06/08/20
|0.6%
|FTSE 250
|-14.2%
|-
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM
|08/10/20
|0.6%
|FTSE 250
|-11.9%
|-
|CentralNic Group Plc
|CNIC
|06/05/20
|-0.5%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-30.6%
|-
|Supermarket Income REIT Plc
|SUPR
|13/02/20
|-0.9%
|FTSE All-Small
|-5.1%
|-
|RELX PLC
|REL
|12/11/20
|-1.3%
|FTSE 100
|-3.1%
|-
|Roche Holding AG
|RO-CH
|31/07/20
|-1.3%
|Switzerland SMI (Current Spread)
|23.4%
|-
|NVIDIA Corporation
|NVDA-US
|26/11/20
|-1.4%
|NASDAQ-100 Index
|-7.0%
|-
|Urban Logistics REIT plc
|SHED
|06/08/20
|-1.4%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-21.8%
|-
|Bellway p.l.c.
|BWY
|03/12/20
|-1.5%
|FTSE 250
|-3.2%
|-
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE-FR
|12/06/20
|-2.2%
|France CAC 40
|-14.7%
|-
|Experian PLC
|EXPN
|29/10/20
|-2.5%
|FTSE 100
|-15.8%
|-
|Nestle S.A.
|NESN-CH
|19/06/20
|-3.0%
|Switzerland SMI (Current Spread)
|21.2%
|-
|Motorpoint Group Plc
|MOTR
|20/02/20
|-4.8%
|FTSE All-Small
|-8.3%
|-
|S4 Capital plc
|SFOR
|10/12/20
|-4.9%
|FTSE 250
|-8.3%
|-
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
|HIK
|15/10/20
|-5.8%
|FTSE 100
|-15.0%
|-
|Hilton Food Group plc
|HFG
|15/05/20
|-7.2%
|FTSE 250
|-29.0%
|-
|Oxford Metrics PLC
|OMG
|13/03/20
|-7.8%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-40.9%
|-
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR
|10/09/20
|-8.2%
|FTSE 100
|-14.7%
|-
|Avast Plc
|AVST
|17/07/20
|-8.3%
|FTSE 100
|-10.7%
|-
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|TMO-US
|05/11/20
|-9.5%
|S&P 500
|-15.4%
|-
|Kingfisher Plc
|KGF
|05/11/20
|-10.7%
|FTSE 100
|-18.4%
|-
|FRP Advisory Group Plc
|FRP
|05/06/20
|-11.9%
|FTSE 100
|-11.6%
|-
|LXI REIT PLC
|LXI
|30/01/20
|-13.1%
|FTSE 250
|-9.7%
|-
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN
|06/05/20
|-17.1%
|FTSE 100
|-24.8%
|-
|Eurocell Plc
|ECEL
|23/01/20
|-17.9%
|FTSE All-Small
|-21.3%
|-
|Helios Towers Plc
|HTWS
|05/06/20
|-18.6%
|FTSE 250
|-27.6%
|-
|GlaxoSmithKline plc
|GSK
|17/07/20
|-19.2%
|FTSE 100
|-21.3%
|-
|AVEVA Group plc
|AVV
|16/01/20
|-19.4%
|FTSE 100
|-5.1%
|-
|HomeServe plc
|HSV
|30/01/20
|-20.2%
|FTSE 250
|-17.1%
|-
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|REGN-US
|10/07/20
|-22.2%
|S&P 500
|-34.0%
|-
|Biffa Plc
|BIFF
|20/02/20
|-22.2%
|FTSE All-Small
|-25.1%
|-
|Sage Group plc
|SGE
|24/07/20
|-22.2%
|FTSE 100
|-26.3%
|-
|Total SE
|FP-FR
|13/02/20
|-22.2%
|France CAC 40
|-14.6%
|-
|4imprint Group plc
|FOUR
|06/02/20
|-23.7%
|FTSE 250
|-19.6%
|-
|Resolute Mining Limited
|RSG
|16/01/20
|-24.9%
|FTSE All-Small
|-27.4%
|-
|Hollywood Bowl Group Plc
|BOWL
|09/01/20
|-29.2%
|FTSE All-Small
|-32.1%
|-
|TP ICAP plc
|TCAP
|23/01/20
|-39.8%
|FTSE 250
|-36.7%
|-
|Secure Trust Bank Plc
|STB
|09/01/20
|-43.7%
|FTSE All-Small
|-46.1%
|-
|Source: FactSet
|All the sells 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Tip Date
|Share price rtn
|Index
|Out/Under Performance
|Closed out
|G4S plc
|GFS
|02/04/20
|119%
|FTSE 250
|81.6%
|01/10/20
|Royal Mail plc
|RMG
|24/07/20
|84.6%
|FTSE 250
|57.1%
|23/12/20
|Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc
|CRST
|20/08/20
|66.1%
|FTSE 250
|41.9%
|-
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG
|29/05/20
|61.4%
|FTSE 250
|34.2%
|-
|Elementis plc
|ELM
|24/07/20
|60.4%
|FTSE 250
|35.2%
|-
|Signature Aviation Plc
|SIG
|19/06/20
|59.7%
|FTSE 250
|37.8%
|-
|Costain Group PLC
|COST
|26/03/20
|56.3%
|FTSE All-Small
|5.8%
|-
|Metro Bank PLC
|MTRO
|30/04/20
|51.2%
|FTSE All-Small
|13.4%
|-
|AA Plc
|AA
|26/06/20
|44.0%
|FTSE All-Small
|22.8%
|26/11/20
|Genel Energy PLC
|GENL
|26/03/20
|41.6%
|FTSE All-Small
|-4.1%
|-
|Micro Focus International plc
|MCRO
|27/08/20
|41.3%
|FTSE 250
|22.5%
|-
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG
|08/04/20
|32.3%
|FTSE 250
|18.2%
|26/08/20
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|TIFS
|29/05/20
|28.1%
|FTSE 250
|6.6%
|-
|J Sainsbury plc
|SBRY
|03/09/20
|23.5%
|FTSE 100
|11.8%
|-
|Victrex plc
|VCT
|26/06/20
|17.3%
|FTSE 250
|-2.0%
|-
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL-US
|08/10/20
|15.4%
|NASDAQ-100 Index
|3.4%
|-
|Hammerson plc
|HMSO
|15/05/20
|13.0%
|FTSE 250
|-13.6%
|-
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB
|01/10/20
|11.1%
|FTSE 250
|-5.7%
|-
|Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B
|RDSB
|10/07/20
|5.9%
|FTSE 100
|0.0%
|-
|Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
|RR
|23/04/20
|2.1%
|FTSE 100
|-7.9%
|-
|Domino's Pizza Group plc
|DOM
|16/04/20
|1.9%
|FTSE 250
|-23.5%
|-
|BP p.l.c.
|BP
|03/12/20
|-4.4%
|FTSE 100
|-3.9%
|-
|Epwin Group PLC
|EPWN
|27/02/20
|-5.0%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-27.2%
|-
|Man Group PLC
|EMG
|13/02/20
|-8.5%
|FTSE 250
|-3.2%
|-
|Dignity plc
|DTY
|19/11/20
|-9.8%
|FTSE All-Small
|-15.7%
|-
|Zotefoams plc
|ZTF
|06/02/20
|-16.3%
|FTSE AIM All Share
|-30.3%
|-
|HSBC Holdings Plc
|HSBA
|06/03/20
|-23.0%
|FTSE 100
|-19.3%
|01/06/20
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|CAPC
|06/03/20
|-26.5%
|FTSE 250
|-32.8%
|-
|Card Factory Plc
|CARD
|23/01/20
|-52.9%
|FTSE All-Small
|-54.8%
|-
|SIG plc
|SHI
|23/01/20
|-64.9%
|FTSE 250
|-63.1%
|-
|Source: FactSet