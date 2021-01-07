/
Ideas of the week 2020 review

It's been a crazy ride for out buy and sell ideas in 2020 as well as a year of substantial change for this section of the magazine.

Ideas of the week 2020 review
January 7, 2021
  • A year of major change for our ideas section
  • A 17.3 per cent share price return from our 138 buy ideas
  • But the dash for trash means a 20.8 per cent return from the 30 sells

It’s been a year of significant change for the Tips section of this magazine. In fact, we no longer have Tips in the Investors’ Chronicle, having rebranded these in-depth investment articles as Ideas. Significantly, we continue to offer our view of whether stocks are “buys” or “sells". 

In the first half of last year we introduced our Ideas Farm pages. These data tables took the place of our tip updates, which have been rolled into our general news and results coverage. The new content provides a selection of data that we feel is particularly useful for sparking ideas for further research. It is something that our writers draw on, too, to see what shares may be of interest in their sectors.  

The tables give a home to information that may be available to investors but is often tricky to quantify or easy to miss, such as our tables of stocks that have experienced broker upgrades and downgrades, or companies with high short interest. We also assemble some less readily-available data, such as the favourite stocks of top fund managers.

Knowledge is power

The other major change we’ve made to this section of the magazine is to reduce the number of ideas we cover each week from four to two. We feel this is a case of less is more. We think longer, more in-depth and nuanced pieces offer more value for readers. That's because investments need to be well understood to produce the best results. As 2020 amply illustrated, investors have to be prepared to be bombarded with unforeseen events. Under such circumstances, knowledge is power. That’s not because knowledge allows anyone to predict the future; rather it puts investors in a better position to decide how to react to the unexpected. This increases the likelihood that decisions will be based on sensible reasoning rather than raw emotion. 

The aim of providing a deeper analysis of the shares we cover in the section has also been reflected in the re-branding of these articles as “Ideas” rather than “Tips”; a term with nod-and-a-wink-trust-me-guvnor connotations. We can research and form our opinions on stocks. But the decision to buy or sell has to be the informed choice of readers. 

We also feel 100 Ideas articles a year should still  provide plenty of meat for readers to get their teeth into. The old quota of 200 tips a year seemed to us to be a disadvantageous trade off between quality and quantityand a poor starting point, even for follow-up research by readers. In his recent book, The Smart Money Method, Steve Clapham, a former hedge fund analyst, puts the number of hours needed to get a good understanding of a stock at 100 plus! 

There are a few more changes planned for the Ideas section this year, but they are in no way as major as the overhaul in 2020. We hope the big changes made to this section of the magazine over the last 12 months will allow us to provide better and more nuanced analysis for readers and help formulate a deeper understanding of investments and also investing.  

The year that was

The changes made to the Ideas section make the last12 months even more confusing to analyse than would normally be the case. The fact that we write articles throughout the year means the performance figures only reflect a full 12 months performance for the first stocks we tipped in 2020. However, the fact that we switched from four to two articles a week in the second half of the year also means the average period covered is not six months, as has been the case in past years. In fact, the average period covered by the performance under review is a little under seven months. 

It has also been a weird year for markets. Not only have indices been on a roller-coaster ride, but headline index performances has varied wildly from the mid-ranking performance of their constituents. This reflects the fact that indices are weighed, which means more significance is put on individual stock performance depending on company size (market capitalisation). The accompanying graph illustrates how far off the median stock performance was from the index in 2020.

Each buy or sell recommendation is tracked against the closest fitting index. On this basis the share price return of 17.3 per cent from the average of our 138 buy tips was only very marginally above the index at 0.2 per cent. This does not take account of dividends. On average the buys yielded 0.4 per cent less than the index average. Meanwhile the average spread on the shares - the difference between the price the shares are offered at and bid for in the market - was 0.5 per cent.

The 30 sells included a number of shockers in performance terms. These were generally stocks we presented negative views on after the March crash that then rallied very hard on vaccine news. Overall, the sells outperformed their indices by 2.8 per cent and delivered an average share price return of 20.8 per cent and have a yield 0.7 per cent ahead of the indices. 

On the face of it some of the soaring sells look appalling. However, this also reflects the dash for trash that occurred when vaccine news was announced. Many of the shares that have shot the lights out belong to companies we view as of low quality that also stretched balance sheets. On that basis, we continue to view many of these as shares to avoid despite the speculative allure. In short, and not wanting to sound too weasle-like, we actually feel we got many of these ones wrong for the right reasons.

The accompanying tables provide all the details of the recommendations issued over the last 12 months except for the 2020 tips of the year which were reviewed in the last issue of the magazine.

An excel version of the tables can be downloaded here

Download documents (.xlsx )

 

All the buys 2020 
Name TIDMTip DateShare price rtnIndexOut/Under PerformanceClosed out
Codemasters Group Holdings PlcCDM26/03/20184%FTSE AIM All Share66.8%-
Luceco PLCLUCE27/02/20135%FTSE All-Small110%-
S4 Capital plcSFOR15/05/20128%FTSE 25074.1%-
OrstedORSTED-DK09/01/2092.6%OMX Copenhagen 2048.7%-
Shanta Gold LimitedSHG08/04/2088.9%FTSE AIM All Share18.8%-
Virgin Money UK PlcVMUK01/10/2081.8%FTSE 25054.2%-
Volution Group plcFAN06/08/2076.6%FTSE All-Small42.0%-
Touchstone Exploration IncTXP31/07/2072.6%FTSE AIM All Share32.0%-
boohoo group PlcBOO02/04/2067.2%FTSE All-Small52.9%22/04/20
Vistry Group PLCVTY19/03/2061.7%FTSE 2501.3%-
OSB Group PLCOSB26/03/2060.2%FTSE 25020.3%-
Walt Disney CompanyDIS-US27/02/2053.5%S&P 50021.7%-
Joules Group PlcJOUL26/06/2052.9%FTSE All-Small23.4%-
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcNFC16/04/2050.3%FTSE AIM All Share-3.4%-
Vestas Wind Systems A/SVWS-DK03/09/2048.6%OMX Copenhagen 2033.5%-
Avon Rubber p.l.c.AVON19/03/2045.9%FTSE 250-8.7%-
Halfords Group PlcHFD29/05/2045.7%FTSE All-Small13.8%-
Just Group plcJUST19/03/2042.0%FTSE 250-11.1%-
Sirius Real Estate LimitedSRE23/04/2040.0%FTSE 2507.9%-
Chemring Group PLCCHG13/03/2039.3%FTSE All-Small3.2%-
Nucleus Financial Group PlcNUC27/08/2037.5%FTSE AIM All Share14.5%-
Kainos Group PLCKNOS22/05/2037.5%FTSE 25010.0%-
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCIHG06/05/2036.7%FTSE 10023.8%-
Ibstock PlcIBST10/09/2036.1%FTSE 25016.7%-
Topps Tiles PlcTPT31/07/2035.8%FTSE All-Small7.9%-
GB Group PLCGBG20/02/2035.5%FTSE AIM All Share14.2%-
PZ Cussons PlcPZC19/03/2035.3%FTSE 250-15.3%-
GoCo Group PlcGOCO19/06/2034.0%FTSE All-Small10.4%-
Croda International PlcCRDA15/05/2033.7%FTSE 10020.0%-
Atalaya Mining PlcATYM17/07/2033.5%FTSE AIM All Share1.3%-
M&G PlcMNG12/06/2030.7%FTSE 10023.5%-
LondonMetric Property PlcLMP02/04/2030.6%FTSE 250-8.0%-
DFS Furniture PLCDFS12/06/2030.2%FTSE All-Small3.8%-
Experian PLCEXPN13/03/2029.5%FTSE 1007.5%-
Draper Esprit PlcGROW16/01/2029.4%FTSE AIM All Share8.5%-
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLCSPX30/04/2029.4%FTSE 10018.2%-
Redrow plcRDW24/07/2029.1%FTSE 2508.8%-
CVS Group plcCVSG27/08/2028.9%FTSE AIM All Share7.3%-
Ashtead Group plcAHT13/02/2028.7%FTSE 10048.4%-
Games Workshop Group PLCGAW17/07/2028.7%FTSE 2508.9%-
Tristel PlcTSTL08/04/2027.8%FTSE AIM All Share-19.7%-
Shaftesbury PLCSHB29/10/2027.0%FTSE 2506.5%-
Highland Gold Mining LimitedHGM23/04/2026.7%FTSE AIM All Share-15.1%-
Headlam Group plcHEAD10/09/2025.0%FTSE All-Small3.0%-
Weir Group PLCWEIR15/10/2024.0%FTSE 2508.0%-
Generac Holdings Inc.GNRC-US17/09/2023.5%S&P 50010.4%-
Computacenter PlcCCC31/07/2023.4%FTSE 2502.0%-
Morgan StanleyMS-US12/11/2023.4%S&P 50016.2%-
Prudential plcPRU06/05/2023.0%FTSE 10011.5%-
Helical plcHLCL13/08/2022.5%FTSE All-Small1.5%-
YouGov plcYOU20/08/2022.1%FTSE 10013.6%-
AB Dynamics plcABDP27/08/2021.3%FTSE AIM All Share1.0%-
Hummingbird Resources plcHUM06/03/2020.9%FTSE AIM All Share-11.1%-
Vistry Group PLCVTY19/06/2020.8%FTSE 2504.2%-
Craneware plcCRW30/04/2019.8%FTSE AIM All Share-16.1%-
Blue Prism Group PlcPRSM22/10/2018.9%FTSE AIM All Share-0.4%-
Central Asia Metals PlcCAML30/01/2018.8%FTSE AIM All Share-2.3%-
ASOS plcASC06/08/2018.8%FTSE AIM All Share-5.8%-
Next plcNXT24/09/2017.8%FTSE 1006.2%-
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCIHR30/04/2017.5%FTSE All-Small-11.9%-
Diageo plcDGE02/04/2016.6%FTSE 100-1.1%-
Aviva plcAV24/09/2016.6%FTSE 1005.1%-
Abbott LaboratoriesABT-US23/04/2016.6%S&P 500-13.2%-
Auto Trader Group PLCAUTO10/07/2016.0%FTSE 1009.5%-
BHP Group PlcBHP12/06/2015.4%FTSE 1009.1%-
Kingspan Group PlcKGP22/05/2014.5%Ireland ISEQ 20-12.1%22/12/20
Garmin Ltd.GRMN-US13/08/2014.4%NASDAQ-100 Index-0.8%-
SEGRO plcSGRO22/05/2014.1%FTSE 1005.9%-
Pebble Group PLCPEBB03/07/2013.0%FTSE All-Small-8.2%-
Electronic Arts Inc.EA-US10/09/2012.8%NASDAQ-100 Index-2.3%-
XPS Pensions Group PlcXPS03/07/2010.7%FTSE All-Small-10.1%-
Derwent London plcDLN03/09/2010.6%FTSE 250-5.8%-
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcAMS20/08/2010.5%FTSE AIM All Share-8.6%-
Kerry Group Plc Class AKRZ-IE05/06/2010.3%Ireland ISEQ 20-4.7%-
Hochschild Mining plcHOC20/02/2010.2%FTSE 25017.6%-
Tritax EuroBox PlcEBOX29/05/209.8%FTSE All-Small-14.3%-
Ultra Electronics Holdings plcULE08/04/208.8%FTSE 250-15.8%-
Johnson Matthey PlcJMAT26/11/208.7%FTSE 1007.1%-
RHI Magnesita NVRHIM30/01/208.5%FTSE 25012.7%-
Safestore Holdings plcSAFE26/06/208.0%FTSE 250-9.8%-
Diversified Gas & Oil PLCDGOC13/08/207.6%FTSE 250-5.8%-
QinetiQ Group plcQQ03/07/207.6%FTSE 250-9.1%-
Linde plcLIN-US20/08/207.4%S&P 500-3.2%-
Dunelm Group plcDNLM16/01/207.1%FTSE 25013.5%-
Mattioli Woods plcMTW22/05/207.0%FTSE AIM All Share-22.0%-
Civitas Social Housing PlcCSH27/02/206.7%FTSE All-Small-4.9%-
Anglo Pacific Group PLCAPF13/03/206.5%FTSE All-Small-21.1%-
ContourGlobal PlcGLO10/07/206.4%FTSE 250-10.8%-
Liontrust Asset Management PLCLIO22/10/205.7%FTSE 250-7.7%-
Adobe Inc.ADBE-US17/09/205.4%NASDAQ-100 Index-9.3%-
CLS Holdings plcCLI10/12/205.2%FTSE 2501.4%-
S&U plcSUS06/02/205.1%FTSE AIM All Share-12.4%-
B&M European Value Retail SABME13/08/205.0%FTSE 1000.5%-
CLS Holdings plcCLI05/06/204.9%FTSE 250-6.7%-
Greggs plcGRG17/12/204.7%FTSE 2503.8%-
Reckitt Benckiser Group plcRB16/04/204.2%FTSE 100-9.2%-
Merck & Co., Inc.MRK-US03/07/203.8%S&P 500-13.5%-
XP Power Ltd.XPP17/12/203.3%FTSE 2502.3%-
Phoenix Group Holdings plcPHNX03/09/202.9%FTSE 100-6.8%-
Barratt Developments PLCBDEV19/11/202.7%FTSE 1000.7%-
Morgan Advanced Materials plcMGAM09/01/201.3%FTSE 2507.0%-
Sabre Insurance Group PlcSBRE16/04/201.3%FTSE 250-24.0%-
Rentokil Initial plcRTO06/02/200.6%FTSE 10016.9%-
Cranswick plcCWK06/03/200.6%FTSE 250-7.9%-
Softcat PlcSCT06/08/200.6%FTSE 250-14.2%-
Diploma PLCDPLM08/10/200.6%FTSE 250-11.9%-
CentralNic Group PlcCNIC06/05/20-0.5%FTSE AIM All Share-30.6%-
Supermarket Income REIT PlcSUPR13/02/20-0.9%FTSE All-Small-5.1%-
RELX PLCREL12/11/20-1.3%FTSE 100-3.1%-
Roche Holding AGRO-CH31/07/20-1.3%Switzerland SMI (Current Spread)23.4%-
NVIDIA CorporationNVDA-US26/11/20-1.4%NASDAQ-100 Index-7.0%-
Urban Logistics REIT plcSHED06/08/20-1.4%FTSE AIM All Share-21.8%-
Bellway p.l.c.BWY03/12/20-1.5%FTSE 250-3.2%-
Veolia Environnement SAVIE-FR12/06/20-2.2%France CAC 40-14.7%-
Experian PLCEXPN29/10/20-2.5%FTSE 100-15.8%-
Nestle S.A.NESN-CH19/06/20-3.0%Switzerland SMI (Current Spread)21.2%-
Motorpoint Group PlcMOTR20/02/20-4.8%FTSE All-Small-8.3%-
S4 Capital plcSFOR10/12/20-4.9%FTSE 250-8.3%-
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PlcHIK15/10/20-5.8%FTSE 100-15.0%-
Hilton Food Group plcHFG15/05/20-7.2%FTSE 250-29.0%-
Oxford Metrics PLCOMG13/03/20-7.8%FTSE AIM All Share-40.9%-
Unilever PLCULVR10/09/20-8.2%FTSE 100-14.7%-
Avast PlcAVST17/07/20-8.3%FTSE 100-10.7%-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.TMO-US05/11/20-9.5%S&P 500-15.4%-
Kingfisher PlcKGF05/11/20-10.7%FTSE 100-18.4%-
FRP Advisory Group PlcFRP05/06/20-11.9%FTSE 100-11.6%-
LXI REIT PLCLXI30/01/20-13.1%FTSE 250-9.7%-
AstraZeneca PLCAZN06/05/20-17.1%FTSE 100-24.8%-
Eurocell PlcECEL23/01/20-17.9%FTSE All-Small-21.3%-
Helios Towers PlcHTWS05/06/20-18.6%FTSE 250-27.6%-
GlaxoSmithKline plcGSK17/07/20-19.2%FTSE 100-21.3%-
AVEVA Group plcAVV16/01/20-19.4%FTSE 100-5.1%-
HomeServe plcHSV30/01/20-20.2%FTSE 250-17.1%-
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.REGN-US10/07/20-22.2%S&P 500-34.0%-
Biffa PlcBIFF20/02/20-22.2%FTSE All-Small-25.1%-
Sage Group plcSGE24/07/20-22.2%FTSE 100-26.3%-
Total SEFP-FR13/02/20-22.2%France CAC 40-14.6%-
4imprint Group plcFOUR06/02/20-23.7%FTSE 250-19.6%-
Resolute Mining LimitedRSG16/01/20-24.9%FTSE All-Small-27.4%-
Hollywood Bowl Group PlcBOWL09/01/20-29.2%FTSE All-Small-32.1%-
TP ICAP plcTCAP23/01/20-39.8%FTSE 250-36.7%-
Secure Trust Bank PlcSTB09/01/20-43.7%FTSE All-Small-46.1%-
Source: FactSet

 

All the sells 2020
Name TIDMTip DateShare price rtnIndexOut/Under PerformanceClosed out
G4S plcGFS02/04/20119%FTSE 25081.6%01/10/20
Royal Mail plcRMG24/07/2084.6%FTSE 25057.1%23/12/20
Crest Nicholson Holdings PlcCRST20/08/2066.1%FTSE 25041.9%-
John Wood Group PLCWG29/05/2061.4%FTSE 25034.2%-
Elementis plcELM24/07/2060.4%FTSE 25035.2%-
Signature Aviation PlcSIG19/06/2059.7%FTSE 25037.8%-
Costain Group PLCCOST26/03/2056.3%FTSE All-Small5.8%-
Metro Bank PLCMTRO30/04/2051.2%FTSE All-Small13.4%-
AA PlcAA26/06/2044.0%FTSE All-Small22.8%26/11/20
Genel Energy PLCGENL26/03/2041.6%FTSE All-Small-4.1%-
Micro Focus International plcMCRO27/08/2041.3%FTSE 25022.5%-
Provident Financial PLCPFG08/04/2032.3%FTSE 25018.2%26/08/20
TI Fluid Systems plcTIFS29/05/2028.1%FTSE 2506.6%-
J Sainsbury plcSBRY03/09/2023.5%FTSE 10011.8%-
Victrex plcVCT26/06/2017.3%FTSE 250-2.0%-
Apple Inc.AAPL-US08/10/2015.4%NASDAQ-100 Index3.4%-
Hammerson plcHMSO15/05/2013.0%FTSE 250-13.6%-
Babcock International Group PLCBAB01/10/2011.1%FTSE 250-5.7%-
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class BRDSB10/07/205.9%FTSE 1000.0%-
Rolls-Royce Holdings plcRR23/04/202.1%FTSE 100-7.9%-
Domino's Pizza Group plcDOM16/04/201.9%FTSE 250-23.5%-
BP p.l.c.BP03/12/20-4.4%FTSE 100-3.9%-
Epwin Group PLCEPWN27/02/20-5.0%FTSE AIM All Share-27.2%-
Man Group PLCEMG13/02/20-8.5%FTSE 250-3.2%-
Dignity plcDTY19/11/20-9.8%FTSE All-Small-15.7%-
Zotefoams plcZTF06/02/20-16.3%FTSE AIM All Share-30.3%-
HSBC Holdings PlcHSBA06/03/20-23.0%FTSE 100-19.3%01/06/20
Capital & Counties Properties PLCCAPC06/03/20-26.5%FTSE 250-32.8%-
Card Factory PlcCARD23/01/20-52.9%FTSE All-Small-54.8%-
SIG plcSHI23/01/20-64.9%FTSE 250-63.1%-
Source: FactSet

 

More on Investment Ideas
ASML is a hidden tech gem
January 7, 2021

ASML is a hidden tech gem

This semiconductor equipment maker is a top pick among several UK funds, including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Beazley’s bad news looks baked in
January 7, 2021

Beazley’s bad news looks baked in

Despite some important signs of recovery, Beazley's shares trade well below their pre-pandemic high
Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind
January 7, 2021

Ideas Farm: That New Year state of mind

What will the New Year hold? Being ready to find out is likely to be a more constructive state of mind than try...
Ideas of the week 2020 review
January 7, 2021

Ideas of the week 2020 review

It's been a crazy ride for out buy and sell ideas in 2020 as well as a year of substantial change for this section of the...
