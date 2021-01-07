Ideas of the week 2020 review

A year of major change for our ideas section

A 17.3 per cent share price return from our 138 buy ideas

But the dash for trash means a 20.8 per cent return from the 30 sells

It’s been a year of significant change for the Tips section of this magazine. In fact, we no longer have Tips in the Investors’ Chronicle, having rebranded these in-depth investment articles as Ideas. Significantly, we continue to offer our view of whether stocks are “buys” or “sells".

In the first half of last year we introduced our Ideas Farm pages. These data tables took the place of our tip updates, which have been rolled into our general news and results coverage. The new content provides a selection of data that we feel is particularly useful for sparking ideas for further research. It is something that our writers draw on, too, to see what shares may be of interest in their sectors.

The tables give a home to information that may be available to investors but is often tricky to quantify or easy to miss, such as our tables of stocks that have experienced broker upgrades and downgrades, or companies with high short interest. We also assemble some less readily-available data, such as the favourite stocks of top fund managers.

Knowledge is power

The other major change we’ve made to this section of the magazine is to reduce the number of ideas we cover each week from four to two. We feel this is a case of less is more. We think longer, more in-depth and nuanced pieces offer more value for readers. That's because investments need to be well understood to produce the best results. As 2020 amply illustrated, investors have to be prepared to be bombarded with unforeseen events. Under such circumstances, knowledge is power. That’s not because knowledge allows anyone to predict the future; rather it puts investors in a better position to decide how to react to the unexpected. This increases the likelihood that decisions will be based on sensible reasoning rather than raw emotion.

The aim of providing a deeper analysis of the shares we cover in the section has also been reflected in the re-branding of these articles as “Ideas” rather than “Tips”; a term with nod-and-a-wink-trust-me-guvnor connotations. We can research and form our opinions on stocks. But the decision to buy or sell has to be the informed choice of readers.

We also feel 100 Ideas articles a year should still provide plenty of meat for readers to get their teeth into. The old quota of 200 tips a year seemed to us to be a disadvantageous trade off between quality and quantityand a poor starting point, even for follow-up research by readers. In his recent book, The Smart Money Method, Steve Clapham, a former hedge fund analyst, puts the number of hours needed to get a good understanding of a stock at 100 plus!

There are a few more changes planned for the Ideas section this year, but they are in no way as major as the overhaul in 2020. We hope the big changes made to this section of the magazine over the last 12 months will allow us to provide better and more nuanced analysis for readers and help formulate a deeper understanding of investments and also investing.

The year that was

The changes made to the Ideas section make the last12 months even more confusing to analyse than would normally be the case. The fact that we write articles throughout the year means the performance figures only reflect a full 12 months performance for the first stocks we tipped in 2020. However, the fact that we switched from four to two articles a week in the second half of the year also means the average period covered is not six months, as has been the case in past years. In fact, the average period covered by the performance under review is a little under seven months.

It has also been a weird year for markets. Not only have indices been on a roller-coaster ride, but headline index performances has varied wildly from the mid-ranking performance of their constituents. This reflects the fact that indices are weighed, which means more significance is put on individual stock performance depending on company size (market capitalisation). The accompanying graph illustrates how far off the median stock performance was from the index in 2020.

Each buy or sell recommendation is tracked against the closest fitting index. On this basis the share price return of 17.3 per cent from the average of our 138 buy tips was only very marginally above the index at 0.2 per cent. This does not take account of dividends. On average the buys yielded 0.4 per cent less than the index average. Meanwhile the average spread on the shares - the difference between the price the shares are offered at and bid for in the market - was 0.5 per cent.

The 30 sells included a number of shockers in performance terms. These were generally stocks we presented negative views on after the March crash that then rallied very hard on vaccine news. Overall, the sells outperformed their indices by 2.8 per cent and delivered an average share price return of 20.8 per cent and have a yield 0.7 per cent ahead of the indices.

On the face of it some of the soaring sells look appalling. However, this also reflects the dash for trash that occurred when vaccine news was announced. Many of the shares that have shot the lights out belong to companies we view as of low quality that also stretched balance sheets. On that basis, we continue to view many of these as shares to avoid despite the speculative allure. In short, and not wanting to sound too weasle-like, we actually feel we got many of these ones wrong for the right reasons.

The accompanying tables provide all the details of the recommendations issued over the last 12 months except for the 2020 tips of the year which were reviewed in the last issue of the magazine.

An excel version of the tables can be downloaded here

All the buys 2020 Name TIDM Tip Date Share price rtn Index Out/Under Performance Closed out Codemasters Group Holdings Plc CDM 26/03/20 184% FTSE AIM All Share 66.8% - Luceco PLC LUCE 27/02/20 135% FTSE All-Small 110% - S4 Capital plc SFOR 15/05/20 128% FTSE 250 74.1% - Orsted ORSTED-DK 09/01/20 92.6% OMX Copenhagen 20 48.7% - Shanta Gold Limited SHG 08/04/20 88.9% FTSE AIM All Share 18.8% - Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK 01/10/20 81.8% FTSE 250 54.2% - Volution Group plc FAN 06/08/20 76.6% FTSE All-Small 42.0% - Touchstone Exploration Inc TXP 31/07/20 72.6% FTSE AIM All Share 32.0% - boohoo group Plc BOO 02/04/20 67.2% FTSE All-Small 52.9% 22/04/20 Vistry Group PLC VTY 19/03/20 61.7% FTSE 250 1.3% - OSB Group PLC OSB 26/03/20 60.2% FTSE 250 20.3% - Walt Disney Company DIS-US 27/02/20 53.5% S&P 500 21.7% - Joules Group Plc JOUL 26/06/20 52.9% FTSE All-Small 23.4% - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc NFC 16/04/20 50.3% FTSE AIM All Share -3.4% - Vestas Wind Systems A/S VWS-DK 03/09/20 48.6% OMX Copenhagen 20 33.5% - Avon Rubber p.l.c. AVON 19/03/20 45.9% FTSE 250 -8.7% - Halfords Group Plc HFD 29/05/20 45.7% FTSE All-Small 13.8% - Just Group plc JUST 19/03/20 42.0% FTSE 250 -11.1% - Sirius Real Estate Limited SRE 23/04/20 40.0% FTSE 250 7.9% - Chemring Group PLC CHG 13/03/20 39.3% FTSE All-Small 3.2% - Nucleus Financial Group Plc NUC 27/08/20 37.5% FTSE AIM All Share 14.5% - Kainos Group PLC KNOS 22/05/20 37.5% FTSE 250 10.0% - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG 06/05/20 36.7% FTSE 100 23.8% - Ibstock Plc IBST 10/09/20 36.1% FTSE 250 16.7% - Topps Tiles Plc TPT 31/07/20 35.8% FTSE All-Small 7.9% - GB Group PLC GBG 20/02/20 35.5% FTSE AIM All Share 14.2% - PZ Cussons Plc PZC 19/03/20 35.3% FTSE 250 -15.3% - GoCo Group Plc GOCO 19/06/20 34.0% FTSE All-Small 10.4% - Croda International Plc CRDA 15/05/20 33.7% FTSE 100 20.0% - Atalaya Mining Plc ATYM 17/07/20 33.5% FTSE AIM All Share 1.3% - M&G Plc MNG 12/06/20 30.7% FTSE 100 23.5% - LondonMetric Property Plc LMP 02/04/20 30.6% FTSE 250 -8.0% - DFS Furniture PLC DFS 12/06/20 30.2% FTSE All-Small 3.8% - Experian PLC EXPN 13/03/20 29.5% FTSE 100 7.5% - Draper Esprit Plc GROW 16/01/20 29.4% FTSE AIM All Share 8.5% - Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX 30/04/20 29.4% FTSE 100 18.2% - Redrow plc RDW 24/07/20 29.1% FTSE 250 8.8% - CVS Group plc CVSG 27/08/20 28.9% FTSE AIM All Share 7.3% - Ashtead Group plc AHT 13/02/20 28.7% FTSE 100 48.4% - Games Workshop Group PLC GAW 17/07/20 28.7% FTSE 250 8.9% - Tristel Plc TSTL 08/04/20 27.8% FTSE AIM All Share -19.7% - Shaftesbury PLC SHB 29/10/20 27.0% FTSE 250 6.5% - Highland Gold Mining Limited HGM 23/04/20 26.7% FTSE AIM All Share -15.1% - Headlam Group plc HEAD 10/09/20 25.0% FTSE All-Small 3.0% - Weir Group PLC WEIR 15/10/20 24.0% FTSE 250 8.0% - Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC-US 17/09/20 23.5% S&P 500 10.4% - Computacenter Plc CCC 31/07/20 23.4% FTSE 250 2.0% - Morgan Stanley MS-US 12/11/20 23.4% S&P 500 16.2% - Prudential plc PRU 06/05/20 23.0% FTSE 100 11.5% - Helical plc HLCL 13/08/20 22.5% FTSE All-Small 1.5% - YouGov plc YOU 20/08/20 22.1% FTSE 100 13.6% - AB Dynamics plc ABDP 27/08/20 21.3% FTSE AIM All Share 1.0% - Hummingbird Resources plc HUM 06/03/20 20.9% FTSE AIM All Share -11.1% - Vistry Group PLC VTY 19/06/20 20.8% FTSE 250 4.2% - Craneware plc CRW 30/04/20 19.8% FTSE AIM All Share -16.1% - Blue Prism Group Plc PRSM 22/10/20 18.9% FTSE AIM All Share -0.4% - Central Asia Metals Plc CAML 30/01/20 18.8% FTSE AIM All Share -2.3% - ASOS plc ASC 06/08/20 18.8% FTSE AIM All Share -5.8% - Next plc NXT 24/09/20 17.8% FTSE 100 6.2% - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC IHR 30/04/20 17.5% FTSE All-Small -11.9% - Diageo plc DGE 02/04/20 16.6% FTSE 100 -1.1% - Aviva plc AV 24/09/20 16.6% FTSE 100 5.1% - Abbott Laboratories ABT-US 23/04/20 16.6% S&P 500 -13.2% - Auto Trader Group PLC AUTO 10/07/20 16.0% FTSE 100 9.5% - BHP Group Plc BHP 12/06/20 15.4% FTSE 100 9.1% - Kingspan Group Plc KGP 22/05/20 14.5% Ireland ISEQ 20 -12.1% 22/12/20 Garmin Ltd. GRMN-US 13/08/20 14.4% NASDAQ-100 Index -0.8% - SEGRO plc SGRO 22/05/20 14.1% FTSE 100 5.9% - Pebble Group PLC PEBB 03/07/20 13.0% FTSE All-Small -8.2% - Electronic Arts Inc. EA-US 10/09/20 12.8% NASDAQ-100 Index -2.3% - XPS Pensions Group Plc XPS 03/07/20 10.7% FTSE All-Small -10.1% - Derwent London plc DLN 03/09/20 10.6% FTSE 250 -5.8% - Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AMS 20/08/20 10.5% FTSE AIM All Share -8.6% - Kerry Group Plc Class A KRZ-IE 05/06/20 10.3% Ireland ISEQ 20 -4.7% - Hochschild Mining plc HOC 20/02/20 10.2% FTSE 250 17.6% - Tritax EuroBox Plc EBOX 29/05/20 9.8% FTSE All-Small -14.3% - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc ULE 08/04/20 8.8% FTSE 250 -15.8% - Johnson Matthey Plc JMAT 26/11/20 8.7% FTSE 100 7.1% - RHI Magnesita NV RHIM 30/01/20 8.5% FTSE 250 12.7% - Safestore Holdings plc SAFE 26/06/20 8.0% FTSE 250 -9.8% - Diversified Gas & Oil PLC DGOC 13/08/20 7.6% FTSE 250 -5.8% - QinetiQ Group plc QQ 03/07/20 7.6% FTSE 250 -9.1% - Linde plc LIN-US 20/08/20 7.4% S&P 500 -3.2% - Dunelm Group plc DNLM 16/01/20 7.1% FTSE 250 13.5% - Mattioli Woods plc MTW 22/05/20 7.0% FTSE AIM All Share -22.0% - Civitas Social Housing Plc CSH 27/02/20 6.7% FTSE All-Small -4.9% - Anglo Pacific Group PLC APF 13/03/20 6.5% FTSE All-Small -21.1% - ContourGlobal Plc GLO 10/07/20 6.4% FTSE 250 -10.8% - Liontrust Asset Management PLC LIO 22/10/20 5.7% FTSE 250 -7.7% - Adobe Inc. ADBE-US 17/09/20 5.4% NASDAQ-100 Index -9.3% - CLS Holdings plc CLI 10/12/20 5.2% FTSE 250 1.4% - S&U plc SUS 06/02/20 5.1% FTSE AIM All Share -12.4% - B&M European Value Retail SA BME 13/08/20 5.0% FTSE 100 0.5% - CLS Holdings plc CLI 05/06/20 4.9% FTSE 250 -6.7% - Greggs plc GRG 17/12/20 4.7% FTSE 250 3.8% - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc RB 16/04/20 4.2% FTSE 100 -9.2% - Merck & Co., Inc. MRK-US 03/07/20 3.8% S&P 500 -13.5% - XP Power Ltd. XPP 17/12/20 3.3% FTSE 250 2.3% - Phoenix Group Holdings plc PHNX 03/09/20 2.9% FTSE 100 -6.8% - Barratt Developments PLC BDEV 19/11/20 2.7% FTSE 100 0.7% - Morgan Advanced Materials plc MGAM 09/01/20 1.3% FTSE 250 7.0% - Sabre Insurance Group Plc SBRE 16/04/20 1.3% FTSE 250 -24.0% - Rentokil Initial plc RTO 06/02/20 0.6% FTSE 100 16.9% - Cranswick plc CWK 06/03/20 0.6% FTSE 250 -7.9% - Softcat Plc SCT 06/08/20 0.6% FTSE 250 -14.2% - Diploma PLC DPLM 08/10/20 0.6% FTSE 250 -11.9% - CentralNic Group Plc CNIC 06/05/20 -0.5% FTSE AIM All Share -30.6% - Supermarket Income REIT Plc SUPR 13/02/20 -0.9% FTSE All-Small -5.1% - RELX PLC REL 12/11/20 -1.3% FTSE 100 -3.1% - Roche Holding AG RO-CH 31/07/20 -1.3% Switzerland SMI (Current Spread) 23.4% - NVIDIA Corporation NVDA-US 26/11/20 -1.4% NASDAQ-100 Index -7.0% - Urban Logistics REIT plc SHED 06/08/20 -1.4% FTSE AIM All Share -21.8% - Bellway p.l.c. BWY 03/12/20 -1.5% FTSE 250 -3.2% - Veolia Environnement SA VIE-FR 12/06/20 -2.2% France CAC 40 -14.7% - Experian PLC EXPN 29/10/20 -2.5% FTSE 100 -15.8% - Nestle S.A. NESN-CH 19/06/20 -3.0% Switzerland SMI (Current Spread) 21.2% - Motorpoint Group Plc MOTR 20/02/20 -4.8% FTSE All-Small -8.3% - S4 Capital plc SFOR 10/12/20 -4.9% FTSE 250 -8.3% - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc HIK 15/10/20 -5.8% FTSE 100 -15.0% - Hilton Food Group plc HFG 15/05/20 -7.2% FTSE 250 -29.0% - Oxford Metrics PLC OMG 13/03/20 -7.8% FTSE AIM All Share -40.9% - Unilever PLC ULVR 10/09/20 -8.2% FTSE 100 -14.7% - Avast Plc AVST 17/07/20 -8.3% FTSE 100 -10.7% - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO-US 05/11/20 -9.5% S&P 500 -15.4% - Kingfisher Plc KGF 05/11/20 -10.7% FTSE 100 -18.4% - FRP Advisory Group Plc FRP 05/06/20 -11.9% FTSE 100 -11.6% - LXI REIT PLC LXI 30/01/20 -13.1% FTSE 250 -9.7% - AstraZeneca PLC AZN 06/05/20 -17.1% FTSE 100 -24.8% - Eurocell Plc ECEL 23/01/20 -17.9% FTSE All-Small -21.3% - Helios Towers Plc HTWS 05/06/20 -18.6% FTSE 250 -27.6% - GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK 17/07/20 -19.2% FTSE 100 -21.3% - AVEVA Group plc AVV 16/01/20 -19.4% FTSE 100 -5.1% - HomeServe plc HSV 30/01/20 -20.2% FTSE 250 -17.1% - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN-US 10/07/20 -22.2% S&P 500 -34.0% - Biffa Plc BIFF 20/02/20 -22.2% FTSE All-Small -25.1% - Sage Group plc SGE 24/07/20 -22.2% FTSE 100 -26.3% - Total SE FP-FR 13/02/20 -22.2% France CAC 40 -14.6% - 4imprint Group plc FOUR 06/02/20 -23.7% FTSE 250 -19.6% - Resolute Mining Limited RSG 16/01/20 -24.9% FTSE All-Small -27.4% - Hollywood Bowl Group Plc BOWL 09/01/20 -29.2% FTSE All-Small -32.1% - TP ICAP plc TCAP 23/01/20 -39.8% FTSE 250 -36.7% - Secure Trust Bank Plc STB 09/01/20 -43.7% FTSE All-Small -46.1% - Source: FactSet